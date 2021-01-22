The Mountain Rides Transportation Authority has begun assembling a seven-person advisory committee for the agency’s nonemergency medical transportation pilot bus service, the organization announced last Friday.
The pilot service, slated to begin April 1, will be geared toward older adults and people with disabilities in the Wood River Valley and surrounding counties, many of whom depend on regular rehabilitation, dialysis and cancer treatments in Twin Falls.
Like all Mountain Rides’ other bus routes, the service will run fare-free. Bus stops will be placed in Shoshone and along state Highway 75 and state Highway 93 for easy connections to Carey, Jerome and other rural communities between Blaine County and Twin Falls. Timmerman Junction is one such proposed bus stop, according to Community Development Director Kim MacPherson.
For those needing connections from their homes to bus stops, Mountain Rides will be partnering with other transportation services, including The Senior Connection, St. Luke’s and Twin Falls-based Living Independence Network Corp., according to Mobility and Safe Routes Coordinator Cece Osborn.
Mountain Rides is seeking advisory committee members who are “familiar with the ‘travel burdens’ associated with securing regular and critical transportation to and from Twin Falls,” it said.
The steering committee will offer feedback about the pilot service’s route design and function, serving as a communications link between Mountain Rides and the Wood River and Magic Valley communities.
“For the advisory committee, Mountain Rides aims to include people living with disabilities; older adults; and those who have first- or second-hand experience with the travel burdens that cancer, dialysis and rehabilitation patients encounter when accessing care in Twin Falls,” the organization stated Friday. “Additionally, Mountain Rides welcomes the perspectives of people who will connect to the route from Carey, Fairfield, Shoshone and Gooding.”
Anyone interested in participating is encouraged to contact Cece Osborn at 208-788-7433, ext. 104, or by email to cece@mountainrides.org, prior to the initial advisory committee meeting on Friday, Feb. 5.
The fixed-route pilot bus service was made possible by a $30,000 grant from the National Aging and Disability Transportation Center, received by Mountain Rides in September. It’s anticipated that the route will run three days a week and last for at least eight weeks, Mountain Rides Executive Director Wally Morgus said, though the organization is looking at opportunities to extend the program into summer and fall 2021.
Other transportation news
- Mountain Rides’ e-buses are expected to arrive over a six-week period from late May to early July. The organization on Wednesday approved a $196,335 award to Hailey-based Buffalo Electric for the installation of e-bus chargers and dispensers.
- Morgus reported Wednesday that tourist activity over the weekend contributed to “some over-capacity,” but Mountain Rides was able to maintain its 15-person cap by adding additional buses on resort routes.
