Mountain Rides’ electric buses get about 350 miles for every full, three-hour charge.

The Mountain Rides Transportation Authority expects to put into service six new electric buses on Aug. 1 as a continuation of its planned switchover to fully electric power by 2027, the organization reported Wednesday.

Mountain Rides’ first $3 million shipment of four New Flyer battery electric buses arrived in August 2021, making the organization the first transit authority in Idaho to begin electrifying its fleet. The zero-emissions buses replaced aging diesel buses on the Valley Route and Blue Route.

Last month—after a 10-month delay—a second $5.6 million shipment of six more e-buses arrived in Ketchum, more than doubling the agency’s e-bus fleet. A seventh e-bus was substantially damaged on the way to Idaho after its top scraped the bottom of a bridge, said maintenance and facilities director Carlos Tellez. The bus is currently being repaired at New Flyer’s San Francisco factory, with a delivery date about three months out, he said.

