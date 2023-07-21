The Mountain Rides Transportation Authority expects to put into service six new electric buses on Aug. 1 as a continuation of its planned switchover to fully electric power by 2027, the organization reported Wednesday.
Mountain Rides’ first $3 million shipment of four New Flyer battery electric buses arrived in August 2021, making the organization the first transit authority in Idaho to begin electrifying its fleet. The zero-emissions buses replaced aging diesel buses on the Valley Route and Blue Route.
Last month—after a 10-month delay—a second $5.6 million shipment of six more e-buses arrived in Ketchum, more than doubling the agency’s e-bus fleet. A seventh e-bus was substantially damaged on the way to Idaho after its top scraped the bottom of a bridge, said maintenance and facilities director Carlos Tellez. The bus is currently being repaired at New Flyer’s San Francisco factory, with a delivery date about three months out, he said.
According to Mountain Rides Executive Director Wally Morgus, the delivery timeline for the second batch of buses was pushed back almost a year in large part due to New Flyer’s electric-bus recall this past spring. (The company issued the recall in response to a battery fire involving one of its buses in Connecticut; federal investigators later determined that a coolant leak in the energy storage system had caused an electrical short.)
“The good news is that our new buses include reengineered components designed to avert such fires going forward,” Morgus told the Express.
Electric transit buses come with a higher price tag than diesel buses—about $800,000 each, compared to $500,000 for diesel. The e-bus charging infrastructure installed at Mountain Rides’ Ketchum and Bellevue depots also cost the agency about $1.2 million, with 80% of that cost underwritten by federal grants, according to Mountain Rides Finance Director Tucker Van Law. But savings in operations and maintenance costs over time should come out to 15-20%, along with the removal of more than 1,100 tons of CO2 emissions per year over the skies of the Wood River Valley.
On Wednesday, Morgus told the board that Mountain Rides is already reaping the benefits of lower fuel and maintenance costs from its four e-buses. This past year, e-buses have cost about 45 cents per mile to operate and diesel buses about 58 cents per mile, meaning a savings of 13 cents per mile, the agency reported. And last month, Mountain Rides spent nearly $18,000 to fuel its diesel buses, compared with just over $3,000 to charge its smaller e-bus fleet.
Morgus noted that the e-buses’ regenerative braking systems—which automatically recharge the batteries each time a driver brakes—recoup about 40% of the electricity used, adding up to 200 miles of fuel-free service per bus every day.
“The total cost of ownership is starting to bear some fruit and look strong,” he told the board.
That’s good news for the agency, whose overall ridership has hit record levels in 2023. In June, Mountain Rides reported 15.4 riders per hour, up from 11.8 in June 2022. Mountain Rides has also served about 800 more riders per day in 2023 than it did in 2022, with an average of about 2,440 commuters per day versus 1,645 last year, the agency reported.
Overall, 439,850 individuals boarded Mountain Rides buses and vans between January and June 2023, a 48% increase from the approximately 296,210 riders it served in that same time period in 2022, said Mountain Rides Community Development Director Kim MacPherson.
In other Mountain Rides news:
• Mountain Rides is anticipating breaking ground on its proposed $6 million, six-bay electric bus depot in Bellevue in May 2024, Morgus reported Wednesday. The new facility next to the existing Clover Street facility will also house six buses, which must be kept indoors. In the meantime, five electric buses are being stored at the Clover depot and the remaining five at the Ketchum depot.
• According to Mountain Rides’ draft 2023-2024 budget presented on July 5, yearly funding requests for operations right now sit at $796,000 from Ketchum, $450,000 from Sun Valley, $286,200 from Sun Valley Co., $208,500 from Blaine County, $96,000 from Hailey and $12,000 from Bellevue. The Blaine County School District, St. Luke’s, Syringa Mountain School, Sage School, and The Community School have also been asked to pitch in a collective $139,410. These requests are separate from Mountain Rides’ $1.2 million ask for its new bus depot. About 80% of that project, or $4.8 million, will be funded through a federal grant, with the remainder financed through one-time capital investments from Ketchum ($600,000), Sun Valley ($360,000), Blaine County ($160,000), Hailey ($75,000) and Bellevue ($5,000).
• Mountain Rides Transit Operations Director Ben Varner has left his post and is now serving as operations director of ARCH Community Housing Trust, Morgus reported. ￼
This is great! We can't ditch the diesel buses soon enough. Soon, we'll just have the raucous, noisy diesel trucks spewing their soot and smoke as they drive up and down the valley.
(And AVGAS emissions).
