The Mountain Rides Transportation Authority is hoping to increase mobility for mid-valley residents by adding a southbound stop at The Meadows and bus stops along both sides of the highway at the Ohio Gulch intersection, Mountain Rides executive director Wally Morgus told the Hailey City Council on Monday.
The proposed $15.53 million service expansion would add tunnels below the highway at Ohio Gulch and The Meadows to allow bikers and pedestrians to safely cross in either direction.
It would also add a park-and-ride lot on the east side of the highway, just north of Ohio Gulch Road where the Idaho Transportation Department owns the right-of-way, Morgus said.
At Ohio Gulch, the proposed underground bike-ped tunnel would link the southbound pull-out stop on the west side of the highway with the park-and-ride lot on the east side. The working concept at The Meadows is similar, minus the parking lot, Morgus said.
“In other words, [The Meadows would have] a bus pullout and stop on each side of the highway, with a bike-ped tunnel under the highway, affording safe crossing of the highway to and from the bus stops and for other non-transit-related cyclists and pedestrians,” he said.
Morgus said Mountain Rides would be working on the the transit-related highway improvements with local ITD district engineers and two ITD offices in Boise. Discussions so far with ITD engineers have been at the "conceptual design level” only, he said, and the timeline for the project is yet to be determined.
“This project manifests a unique collaboration … and establishes a template for similar collaborations throughout the state in the future,” he said.
Morgus explained that Mountain Rides is hoping to underwrite $12,424,000—about 80% of the total project cost—through a federal Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE) grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation.
The remaining $3,106,000, or 20%, has already been committed as the local match by the ITD's Transportation Expansion & Congestion Mitigation (TECM) program, he said. That fund was created five years ago by the Idaho Legislature to modernize infrastructure along high-use corridors.
Morgus said the project’s fate essentially rests on the RAISE grant application, which Mountain Rides submitted this past April. The Department of Transportation should be announcing awards later this summer or fall.
“Until then, we will not know whether the project is a go or no-go. If the RAISE monies are awarded, then we will begin, in earnest, working with ITD on the planning for the project's sites,” he said.
Morgus added that Mountain Rides' proposed upgrades at Ohio Gulch could provide supplemental justification for a new traffic light at the intersection—a longtime ask from residents in the adjacent Starweather and Heatherlands neighborhoods. (The ITD requires eight warrants, including high pedestrian volume, to build a traffic signal.)
"I don’t want to brag, but I think that our jumping-in from the public transit perspective may have gotten that intersection over the hump with respect to seriously taking a look at signalizing the intersection," Morgus told the council. "In my discussions with ITD it seems they’ve accelerated that process a little bit.
"They didn’t have the warrants on just a traffic-count basis. But throw in the public transportation piece on top of traffic counts, and it might get us closer to where we need to be."
