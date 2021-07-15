Mountain Rides has extended its fare-free pilot bus route to Twin Falls through April 2022, the organization announced last week.
Though open to anyone, the service is intended for those in the Wood River Valley with medical appointments in Twin Falls, and vice-versa.
Northbound and southbound buses run mornings and afternoons on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Stops are located at the Limelight Hotel and St. Luke’s Wood River Hospital in Ketchum, Hailey’s Park & Ride station, downtown Bellevue at Main and Spruce streets, Timmerman Junction, Shoshone’s Sawtooth Market, the Twin Falls Visitor Center and St. Luke’s Magic Valley Hospital in Twin Falls. The bus will also stop at Renaissance Office Park on North College Ave. and, upon request, the parking lot of the Target store in Twin Falls.
The route has been operating two times daily, three days per week, since April, offering Wood River Valley residents a 10:15-a.m.-to-3:30 p.m. window for a visit to Twin Falls and southern Idaho residents a 12-to-1:30 p.m. window to visit the Wood River Valley.
Mountain Rides is now looking to extend the pilot program through October 2022 for a full 1.5-year period, the organization stated.
The twice-daily service was initially made possible by a $30,000 grant from the National Aging and Disability Transportation Center last September. Its extension through 2022 was made possible by significant funding contributions from St. Luke’s Wood River Foundation, Spur Foundation and the St. Luke’s Magic Valley Community Health Improvement Fund, Mountain Rides said.
