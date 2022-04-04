The Idaho Transportation Department plans to begin its second, more intensive leg of construction this week on state Highway 75 between McKercher Boulevard and East Fork Road, weather depending.
The project, called “Hailey North,” follows last month's reconstruction of a section of roadway near the Big Wood River Bridge and updates to pedestrian ramps in Hailey.
Crews will complete mill-and-inlay work—that is, breaking down into the upper layer of asphalt to remove fractures and ruts and pouring a layer of inlay paving on top—in two segments this month. First, they'll work from the Buttercup Road intersection north to East Fork, and then from the Buttercup intersection to McKercher Boulevard.
Buttercup Road will be utilized for a one-way detour during the second half of the mill-and-fill work.
“We anticipate this detour to begin in late April and last for approximately two weeks,” ITD Project Manager Brock Dillé stated in a Friday press release.
Lane restrictions will be in place and drivers are encouraged to allow for extra time when traveling through the area.
“We will be working to minimize impacts throughout this project and appreciate the patience of motorists as they travel through the area,” Dillé stated.
In May, the ITD plans to restripe the Ohio Gulch intersection to add a protected acceleration lane for vehicles turning left from Ohio Gulch Road and merging into southbound traffic, concluding the three-part construction project.
And people driving through it at 55 +
