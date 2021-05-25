The unofficial kickoff to the summer travel season is just around the corner, but with surging demand for fuel, rental cars, airfare and hotel rooms, Memorial Day travelers should plan on paying more for the privilege, AAA reports.
Today, the U.S. average price for regular gas is $3.04, the same as a week ago and 15 cents more than a month ago. Idaho’s average price is $3.24, a penny more than a week ago and 12 cents more than a month ago. Idaho currently ranks eighth in the country for most expensive fuel.
AAA predicts that 37 million Americans will travel this Memorial Day weekend, including 202,000 Idahoans. The 60% increase over 2020 is putting significant upward pressure on gas prices, and holiday travelers are expected to pay the most to fill up since 2014.
“Everything is going to be more expensive this year, as many people finally have the opportunity to reconnect with family members or visit a beloved travel destination. But we don’t believe that higher prices will change anyone’s mind about taking a trip,” AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde said. “People will simply make other adjustments to their budget in order to get some long-awaited rest and relaxation.”
According to the AAA Leisure Travel Index, daily rental car rates have doubled compared to last Memorial Day at an average price of $134. A semiconductor shortage has impacted automobile production, and, in turn, rental car inventory and availability in some markets.
Average airfares are up 14% over last Memorial Day, and mid-range hotel room rates have increased by 29-34%, with average nightly rates of $140 for a AAA Two-Diamond property and $181 for a AAA Three-Diamond property.
