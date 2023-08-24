State Highway 75, South of Ketchum (copy) (copy)
Labor Day is fast approaching, and as Idahoans celebrate the end of the summer expect to see more police officers on the roads looking for impaired drivers.

The Idaho Office of Highway Safety (OHS) is partnering with over 50 law enforcement agencies across the state to step up DUI patrols from Aug. 18 through Labor Day.

“As Idahoans, we want to do the right thing and keep each other safe,” said Impaired Driving Program Specialist Lisa Losness. “We all know drinking and driving can have deadly consequences, and so we hope everyone makes a plan for a sober ride home and the police don’t have to intervene.”

