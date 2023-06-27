A new electric bus is delivered to the Mountain Rides Transportation Authority last week, one of seven new e-buses the agency is incorporating into its transportation fleet. Mountain Rides is adding the new electric buses to four e-buses it is already using. The agency is currently raising money to add to a federal grant to build a new depot to store and charge electric buses in Bellevue.
Large and in charge: Mountain Rides adds to electric fleet
- By EXPRESS STAFF
