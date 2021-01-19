The Idaho Transportation Department will host a Zoom webinar meeting from 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 21, to present a plan to transfer ownership of Sun Valley Road to the cities of Ketchum and Sun Valley.
ITD is commencing the process of presenting and taking public comment on a proposal to delegate ownership of 3.6 miles of Sun Valley Road—from state Highway 75 in downtown Ketchum to a point near Boundary Campground and the beginning of Trail Creek Road in Sun Valley—to the cities. Under the proposal, the first one-third mile—from Main Street in Ketchum to the city limits—would be transferred from state ownership to Ketchum, and the next 3.3 miles would be transferred to Sun Valley.
To join the meeting, go to itdprojects.org/projects/id-75-spur. ITD will also host in-person meetings about the plan on Tuesday, Jan. 26, from 3-6 p.m. in Sun Valley City Hall. To schedule a meeting, call 208-886-7806. To comment on the plan, go to itdprojects.org. The comment period will remain open until Friday, Jan. 29.
