Crews will begin repair work this week on a stretch of state Highway 75 between Hailey and Lake Creek Road north of Ketchum, addressing areas damaged during the winter’s freeze-thaw cycles, the Idaho Transportation Department announced on Monday.
Road maintenance will occur from Storage Plus in Hailey north. Weather permitting, crews should finish patching work by the end of July, the ITD said in a statement.
“We are working to fix areas of the highway which saw substantial damage over the lengthy winter months,” ITD area foreman Brad Lynch said. “The work we are doing will smooth out the roadway and improve the driving experience for motorists throughout the Wood River Valley.”
Some roads off Highway 75, including Serenade Lane on Tuesday and today, will need to be accessed by detour while work is in progress.
Repairs are scheduled to take place Mondays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., excluding the Fourth of July weekend. Motorists are advised to exercise caution and pay attention to flaggers and signs, the ITD said.
