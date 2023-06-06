ITD Logo
Safe driving goes beyond the steering wheel—it extends to your whole vehicle and trailer when you hit the road.

That’s why the Idaho Transportation Department’s Office of Highway Safety (OHS) is recognizing National Secure Your Load Day on June 6, 2023. It is every driver’s responsibility to ensure all cargo is safely secured, ITD said in a statement; unsecured loads pose a safety risk on the roadways.

Objects or debris can fall from vehicles or trailers and collide with other vehicles or pedestrians, causing serious injuries or fatalities. Idaho code states that "No vehicle shall be operated on any public highway unless such vehicle’s load is secured to prevent the load from becoming loose, detached or a hazard to other users of the highway."

