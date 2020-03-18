The Idaho Transportation Department has instituted a 90-day extension on some credentials to reduce large gatherings of people in DMV offices.
The extension applies to driver’s licenses and noncommercial registration, according to a Monday department press release. If one of those credentials expires between March 1 and May 31, people will have until June 30 to renew.
The ITD is encouraging the public to use the DMW’s online renewal services.
“As each county office decides the best way to operate during the COVID-19 pandemic, ITD is committed to providing remote services online, by mail or over the phone,” Division of Motor Vehicles Administrator Alberto Gonzalez stated. “Much of the business the public needs to do with the DMV can be done through those methods.”
The following DMW services are available online, by mail or by phone:
- Acquiring a replacement driver’s license or ID card
- Checking status of vehicle plates and titles
- Commercial vehicle oversize/overweight permits
- Commercial vehicle registrations
- Driver’s license renewal
- Ordering personalized license plates
- Paying driver’s license reinstatement fees
- Purchasing a driving record
- Vehicle registration renewal
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In