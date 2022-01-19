The Idaho Transportation Department has proposed a roundabout at the intersection of state Highway 75 and Serenade Lane at Ketchum’s southern gateway, according to a Tuesday presentation from ITD spokesman Nathan Jerke.
The roundabout is one of several possible projects that the ITD has scheduled for a two-mile corridor of state Highway 75 between River Street and the bridge near St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center starting in 2025.
The circular intersection would keep traffic moving and cut wait times for drivers coming from River Run and Second Avenue, particularly during peak tourism seasons, according to the ITD.
The department has divided the two-mile section into three segments, each with their own prescribed set of actions:
- Between Hospital Drive and the Elkhorn stoplight, the ITD plans to reduce the speed limit from 45 to 35 mph, replace the traffic signal, increase the center turn lane width to 12 feet, add a northbound right lane and complete widening work on Elkhorn Road.
- From the Elkhorn stoplight to Serenade Lane, the department would keep the posted speed at 35 mph and eliminate shoulders. Crews would widen the road from three lanes to five between the Elkhorn stoplight and Weyyakin Drive and from two to four lanes from Weyyakin Drive to Serenade Lane. The eastern sidewalk up to Weyyakin Drive would be eliminated, and the highway as a whole would need to be shifted eastward to improve snow storage on the west side.
- Between the proposed roundabout at Serenade Lane and River Street, the ITD would reduce the speed limit to 25 mph, build 5-foot-wide bike lanes in either direction and construct 6-foot-wide sidewalks, allowing pedestrian access from Gem Street into town. The ITD would also rebuild and widen the Trail Creek bridge to accommodate four lanes of traffic, though it would initially stripe for three lanes and test that out. The city of Ketchum is considering two additional infrastructure improvements for this northern segment: replacing and relocating the city water line, and undergrounding power lines. Both projects “might require local funding,” according to the city.
According to slides for Jerke’s presentation, which was delivered to the Ketchum City Council after press time Tuesday, road widths in the targeted section of Highway 75 would be capped at 11 feet to slow traffic.
“Many community members have commented that speeds are too high in the corridor and many drivers exceed the posted speed limit,” the ITD stated. “It is expected that motorists will experience a more constrained feel when traveling on Idaho 75, which should prevent speeds from increasing.”
The proposed road expansion could cause “some of the current northbound congestion north of Elkhorn Road to move north and closer to town,” according to the ITD, though the department does not expect the project to significantly impact traffic in the downtown core.
The ITD plans to complete final design plans and an environmental re-evaluation in 2023 and begin construction in the fall of 2025.
For more information on the proposals, visit itdprojects.org/Idaho-75-elkhorn-road, or contact Jerke at Nathan.jerke@itd.idaho.gov.
Ketchum schedules open houses today, tomorrow
The city of Ketchum will hold an open house at City Hall today, Wednesday, Jan. 19, and tomorrow, Thursday, Jan. 20, to share its new rehabilitation plans for a five-block stretch of Sun Valley Road between Main Street and Spruce Avenue.
The city plans to make significant pedestrian improvements to meet ADA standards for accessible design.
Open house hours are 5-6:30 p.m. on Wednesday and 10:30 a.m.-12 p.m. on Thursday. Attendees are required to wear masks in accordance with the city’s health ordinance.
The cities of Ketchum and Sun Valley assumed ownership of Sun Valley Road last year after the Idaho Transportation Board voted to relinquish and transfer the “Idaho Highway 75 Spur”—locally named Sun Valley Road—to Blaine County, which subsequently transferred ownership and funding to both jurisdictions.
The city of Sun Valley acquired the next 3.3 miles of the road, from Ketchum city limits up to a point near Boundary Campground. It received around $3.3 million to conduct road repair and maintenance, while Ketchum received just over $864,000.
Sun Valley plans to use the funding to patch up cracks and potholes and repair the city’s “Gateway” area, which has seen high wear and tear as a major conduit between Ketchum and Sun Valley Resort.
Discussions about transfer of ownership had occurred over the past 25 years, but Sun Valley Mayor Peter Hendricks re-initiated discussions with ITD in 2019 by expressing concern over road conditions.
The department previously stated in a presentation last year that Sun Valley Road took a backseat to Highway 75 in terms of maintenance and resources.
“The transfer gave local jurisdictions more control over improvements, design and maintenance activities,” the presentation stated. ￼
