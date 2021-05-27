The Idaho Transportation Department’s Office of Highway Safety (OHS) has once again acknowledged Memorial Day weekend as the beginning of what they call the “100 Deadliest Days”—a time between Memorial Day and Labor Day that typically sees a dramatic increase in fatal car crashes across the state. ITD reminds everyone to exercise caution and drive responsibly.
Last year, 88 people were killed in vehicle crashes in Idaho during the “Deadliest Days” timeframe, according to ITD.
“These warmer months are dangerous because we typically see more drivers on the road, with teens out of school and summer road trips underway,” OHS Manager John Tomlinson said. “We also expect busier roads as COVID restrictions lift and Idahoans feel more confident and eager to get back on the road and travel.”
The timing of ITD’s announcement corresponds with the national Click It or Ticket campaign to encourage and enforce the use of seatbelts.
“Buckling up is the easiest thing you can do to protect yourself during a crash. It increases your odds of survival by 50%,” Tomlinson said. “We want everyone to get to their destination safely this summer. Take care of yourself and the people you care about by wearing your seatbelt and driving well every trip.”
