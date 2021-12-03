Dozens of Blaine County residents implored the Idaho Transportation Department on Thursday to reconsider installing a traffic light at Ohio Gulch, warning of imminent fatalities at the intersection if no action is taken.
Over 70 residents logged in to the virtual county transportation committee meeting on Thursday morning, which began with a fiery public-comment section moderated by County Commissioner Angenie McCleary. Many shared personal anecdotes about witnessing serious crashes or near-collisions at the intersection north of Hailey.
“Population growth has put more drivers on the road. It is upsetting to feel that ITD is not interested in hearing our concerns,” said Carly Tempest, whose son was involved in a multivehicle accident at Ohio Gulch Road during rush hour on Nov. 10. “Can someone please tell us what we can do to get a light here for the safety of our community?”
The bottom line, Tempest and other speakers said, is that continuous fast-moving traffic, rampant speeding and heavy-duty trucks traveling in and out of the Ohio Gulch transfer station have made it impossible to safely exit the Valley Club, Heatherlands and Starweather neighborhoods.
“I’ve never been so intimidated and terrorized to come home at night, or in the morning when the sun is low and trying to go north,” Heatherlands resident Nanette Ford said.
Heatherlands resident Rob Cronin, a real estate agent, said he’s had prospective buyers “fall in love” with homes near Ohio Gulch only to lose interest after driving through the intersection.
“These people have been more frightened than myself,” he said. “Time is of the essence—we’re talking about human lives here.”
Others were concerned that vehicles stacking up at Starweather Drive and Ohio Gulch Road have prompted more drivers to take risks, like pulling into fast traffic on state Highway 75.
“I have 16-year-old and 19-year-old sons who I feel like I am teaching to be really aggressive, bad drivers to get out of Starweather,” Blaine County resident Amanda Porino said. “That’s not something I want to do as a parent, but it’s necessary to get out of there safely.”
The ITD—particularly District Engineer Jesse Barrus—came under fire in late October for modifying traffic patterns at Ohio Gulch to increase traffic flow and alleviate congestion in the area. The department did not announce those changes until six days after lane restriping work was completed, drawing fierce backlash from county transportation officials and Mountain Rides.
Specific changes engineered by Barrus included eliminating a dedicated turn lane from the south into Ohio Gulch, eliminating the shoulder space that had been used to accelerate and merge north from Ohio Gulch, reducing the width of all northbound shoulders, creating a hard dog-leg to the right and left in the northbound lane, eliminating a dedicated turn lane from the north into Starweather and creating a southbound merge lane from Ohio Gulch.
The department undid many of those changes over Thanksgiving week, rebuilding a right-turn lane on the highway for northbound traffic turning onto Ohio Gulch Road and a northbound acceleration lane for motorists merging onto the highway from Ohio Gulch Road.
Barrus told the virtual crowd that even if the Ohio Gulch intersection surpassed a certain number of crashes or fatalities, it still would not meet the criteria for a signal. A roundabout would be impractical and a speed limit reduction would not change driving behavior, he added.
“The way that we look at signals is we do traffic signal warrants and there are eight of them. They address everything from volume of pedestrians to proximity to railroads,” Barrus said. “I know there’s this thought out there that so many people have to get in a crash or die for us to do anything, but that’s just not the truth at all. I don’t know where that comes from.
“We don’t wait for people to die to make a difference. We go off federal, national standards.”
Barrus added that construction money is hard to come by and other intersections in the state were more dangerous and deserving of traffic signals.
“Money is always an issue,” he said. “The truth is there are lot of locations across [Idaho] that are much higher on the high-crash list than this corridor.” ￼
Professionalism in these trades has really sunk to new lows..Architects just have to draw up shoe boxes now, and apparently ITD "engineers don"t even have to understand traffic patterns and driver psychology before they redraw lines overnight, and as usual for this valley and its elected officials to make serious moves and changes WITHOUT public input or even knowledge.
Good luck to those midvalley folks, i can see the terror in their eyes with hands gripped tight on the wheel every day. Not a great way to start the day.
