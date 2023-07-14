ITD Logo
The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) is seeking feedback on its draft Idaho Transportation Investment Program, which outlines the state’s transportation priorities and guides investment decisions for the next seven years.

ITD encourages everyone to review the draft and provide comments by July 31.

Transportation projects included in the draft document range from large-scale interstate improvements to smaller projects like the installation of a new guardrail. Projects are located throughout Idaho’s 44 counties and involve all modes of transportation. Project selection is determined through technical data, as well as input from local officials and residents.

