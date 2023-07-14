The Idaho Transportation Department (ITD) is seeking feedback on its draft Idaho Transportation Investment Program, which outlines the state’s transportation priorities and guides investment decisions for the next seven years.
ITD encourages everyone to review the draft and provide comments by July 31.
Transportation projects included in the draft document range from large-scale interstate improvements to smaller projects like the installation of a new guardrail. Projects are located throughout Idaho’s 44 counties and involve all modes of transportation. Project selection is determined through technical data, as well as input from local officials and residents.
To review the complete draft plan visit itd.idaho.gov/funding to view an interactive map that allows users to learn about projects in their local area as well as submit a comment through the portal.
Nearby projects in the program include:
- A project to reconstruct the roadway on state Highway 75 from Saddle Road in Ketchum north to North Fork Campground Road.
- Bridge replacements on US-30, Bickell Railroad Overpass at milepost 231.9 near Murtaugh, and state Highway 75 over Yankee Fork of Salmon Road at milepost 202.48 downriver from Stanley.
- A reconstruction and realignment safety project on state Highway 75 at Torrey’s Hole RV access to Slate Creek that includes new pavement surface, riverbank stabilization, and culvert and guardrail installation.
- A safety and restoration project along US-93 from Hot Springs Road to Fish Creek Road north of Carey to restore deficient pavement, repair frost damage and apply a seal coat to provide a new roadway surface.
- Road widening with four lanes on U.S. Highway 93 from Jerome Butte, state Highway 25, north to R Canal.
Attn: Office of Communication
Paper copies of the ITIP will be provided upon request by contacting the Idaho Transportation Department at 208-334-8119.
All comments will be reviewed and incorporated into the plan where appropriate, according to ITD. Responses will be sent in September once the comment period has ended.
After approval by the Idaho Transportation Board in September, the plan will then be submitted to the Federal Highway Administration, the Federal Transit Administration, and the Environmental Protection Agency in October. Once finalized, ITD staff across the state will begin scoping new projects, ITD stated. ￼
