Due to heavy, wet snow from recent storms, the Idaho Transportation Department has issues road closures and warnings about dangerous driving conditions around the Wood River and Sawtooth valleys.
State Highway 75 is closed as of Monday at 10 a.m. over Galena Summit from Titus Creek Road, about 22 miles north of Ketchum, to Frenchman’s Creek, 24 miles south of Stanley. Galena Lodge is open for business.
Smiley Creek Lodge at the other end of the road closure will open on Dec. 17.
