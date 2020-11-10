Friedman Airport
Express photo by Roland Lane

The Hailey City Council on Monday passed a resolution appointing Mayor Martha Burke and Councilman Sam Linnet to the Friedman Memorial Airport Authority board.

Burke and Linnet will replace board members Fritz Haemmerle and Pat Cooley, respectively. Burke’s appointment is immediate, given Haemmerle’s formal resignation from the board on Nov. 2. Linnet will take the reins from Cooley at the end of the calendar year when his term expires.

Haemmerle served two terms as Hailey’s mayor, while Cooley served on the Hailey City Council and the Planning and Zoning Commission.

Burke and Linnet will join FMAA Chairman Jacob Greenberg, Vice Chairman Don Keirn, Secretary Dick Fosbury, Treasurer Ron Fairfax and Board Member Angenie McCleary in governing the Friedman Memorial Airport.

Email the writer: ejones@mtexpress.com

Load comments