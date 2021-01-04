Idaho’s “Hands Free While Driving” law is now enforceable by a fine of $75 for a first offense and $150 for a second offense.
Law enforcement officers across the state have been educating motorists on the statute over the past six months. That grace period ended Jan. 1.
The statute—passed last July to cut down on distracted driving—requires that all electronic devices are in hands-free mode while driving, including while stopped at red lights.
“We are still seeing too many drivers talking with their phone up to their ear, texting, adjusting their playlist, or inputting data into their GPS,” the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office stated Dec. 30.
Blaine County officers began enforcing the law by issuing infraction citations on Friday.
According to the Hailey Police Department, officers are still allowed to “warn or cite at their discretion.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In