After ticking up more than fifty cents per gallon over the last month, average gas prices in the Wood River Valley have now surpassed the $5 mark, above the statewide average of about $4.90 and the national average of $4.87.
At Hailey stations on Monday, regular unleaded gasoline was selling for $5.16; plus-grade, 87 octane gasoline fetched $5.46; and premium-grade, 91 octane grade, $5.75. In Ketchum, prices Monday were 20 to 40 cents higher—$5.36 for regular gasoline, $5.76 for plus-grade and $6.16 for premium-grade.
That’s up from the $4.60 mark in Hailey and the $4.80 mark in Ketchum one month ago.
According to a Monday news release from the American Automobile Association, the price jump can be attributed to “crude oil market volatility, tight fuel supplies and growing demand.” Seven other Idaho counties—Boise, Camas, Clearwater, Fremont, Latah, Shoshone and Valley—are averaging more than $5 per gallon for regular gas, according to the AAA.
“For 10 states and the District of Columbia, the $5 mark is already in the rear-view mirror. Idaho could easily get there by the end of the week,” AAA-Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde stated. “It’s strange that the phrase ‘record-high’ has become so monotonous, but prices are being topped just about every day, and that means that we could be in for a very challenging summer.”
The AAA noted that while the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) has “recently agreed to increase monthly production by 648,000 barrels per day in July and August,” the European Union’s proposal last week to phase out all oil imports from Russia by the end of 2022 is continues to drive up prices.
“AAA says that gasoline demand is also growing, and recently hit 9 million barrels per day as drivers geared up for Memorial Day travel, the association stated. “At the same time, gasoline stocks fell by 700,000 barrels, and domestic crude supplies are also nearly 14% lower than a year ago. If the trend of rising demand and tight supply continues, prices will likely continue to climb in the run-up to Independence Day.”
Today, the states with the most expensive gas are California ($6.34), Nevada ($5.49), Hawaii ($5.47), Oregon ($5.42), Washington ($5.41), Illinois ($5.40), Alaska ($5.38), Arizona ($5.13), Michigan ($5.06), and Indiana ($5.00). The cheapest fuel in the country can be purchased in Georgia at $4.29 per gallon.
“If these prices were hitting in the middle or end of summer, most drivers would probably be getting ready to call it quits,” Conde said. “But with so many travel plans yet to be completed, some families are going to have a stubborn streak and move forward for the time being, regardless of what gas prices are doing.”
