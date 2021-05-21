As Idaho drivers return to the road in large numbers, gas prices continue to climb across the state, with some Wood River Valley stations charging more than $4 a gallon for premium.
According to AAA, Idaho’s average price for regular gasoline jumped 4 cents this week to $3.22, which is 14 cents more than a month ago. Meanwhile, the U.S. average went up by 8 cents to $3.05, which is 18 cents more than a month ago. The national average is at its highest point in six years, AAA reported.
Prices for regular gas in the Wood River Valley and across Idaho ranged from a few cents to 25 cents above the national average.
In the Ketchum-Sun Valley area, prices on Wednesday ranged from $3.68 to $3.90 for plus-grade, 87 octane gasoline and $3.80 to $4.20 for premium-grade, 91 octane. In Hailey, 87 octane gasoline was selling for $3.45 to $3.50, while premium grade ranged from $3.60 to $3.70. Regular gasoline was priced at $3.30 a gallon.
On May 17, prices for regular gas were $3.35 in Boise, $3.08 in Idaho Falls, $3.18 in Pocatello and $3.19 in Twin Falls, AAA reported.
A growing demand for fuel is pushing prices higher in Idaho and across the country, AAA reported, while some parts of the eastern U.S. have also been affected by tight supplies in the aftermath of a cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline. The pipeline—which delivers 45% of the gasoline supply to the Southeast—was shut down for six days, causing panic buying and fuel shortages.
While the pipeline is back online and stocks are slowly being replenished this week, resurgent Memorial Day travel and loosening COVID-19 restrictions mean that higher prices are here for the foreseeable future, AAA projected.
“When the CDC issued guidance that fully vaccinated persons can travel throughout the U.S. at little risk to their health, it sent a strong signal to many that it’s time for a vacation,” said AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde. “But the follow-up announcement that vaccinated people may also not need to wear masks in many indoor locations makes travel all the more enticing. Gasoline is the lifeblood of any road trip, so we could see the floodgates open this spring and early summer.”
Crude oil, which is used to make gasoline and other products, is also getting more expensive. Market optimism that demand will recover is pushing prices higher. On May 17, a barrel of West Texas Intermediate crude oil was trading for nearly $66 per barrel, $3 more than a month ago and nearly $40 more expensive than a year ago, according to AAA.
Despite the high prices, millions of Americans will travel by car over Memorial Day weekend. AAA has predicted that more than 37 million people will travel 50 miles or more from home for the holiday, with some 202,000 Idahoans among them. That’s a 60% increase over 2020, but 13% fewer than in 2019, AAA reported.
AAA has projected that 34.4 million Americans will travel by car—nearly 93% of all travelers.
“There are plenty of signs that the nation is in recovery mode. Unemployment is falling, discretionary debit and credit-card spending are on the rise and more people are going through TSA screenings at airports,” Conde said. “Even though we aren’t quite back to 2019 levels, it will still be a busy weekend, especially if you’re traveling through a major metro area or heading into the backcountry on a two-lane highway.”
The Memorial Day travel period is defined by AAA as May 27-31.
The national average price of gasoline is expected to be $2.98 per gallon on Memorial Day, a $1.02 increase over the holiday weekend last year, the GasBuddy travel website reported. The projected price is the highest on Memorial Day since 2014, when it reached $3.66, GasBuddy reported.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In