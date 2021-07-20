Gas prices in Idaho have ticked up almost a quarter this month and over 30 cents since June, according to the American Automobile Association.
The AAA-Idaho chapter says prices at the pump have risen about 36 cents per gallon since June 19 and about 21 cents since July 1.
Meanwhile, the national average only increased by about 5 cents from July 1-19, from about $3.12 to $3.17 per gallon.
In just the last week, Idaho saw regular gas prices jump from $3.58 to $3.65 per gallon, the AAA said on a Monday.
“It’s not unheard of for Idaho gas prices to be 20 or 30 cents higher than the U.S. average, but right now, they’re nearly 50 cents apart,” said Matthew Conde, AAA Idaho spokesman. “In the short run, we’re not likely to see much relief on fill-ups here in the Gem State.”
On July 19, 2020, prices averaged $2.30 per gallon in Idaho. High demand for fuel has continued to drive up prices at the pump, the AAA said.
“So far, a lot of people have been willing to accept the trade-off of higher gas prices in exchange for the opportunity to travel and to visit family, but the cost is starting to take its toll,” Conde said. “Even the folks with a ‘glass-half-full’ approach to the current situation are starting to see the cup run dry.”
Regular gas prices on Monday were $3.75 in Boise, $3.74 in Twin falls, $3.62 in Idaho Falls and $3.43 in Lewiston.
“AAA expects higher gas prices to be the norm throughout the summer, and prices could plateau sometime around Labor Day,” the association said. “Most travelers won’t change their vacation plans this year, even if they have to pay more to reach their destination.”
In Ketchum, gas prices Tuesday were $3.99 for unleaded 85 octane gasoline, $4.39 for plus-grade, 87 octane gasoline and $4.79 for premium-grade, 91 octane.
