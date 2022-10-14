Fly Sun Valley Alliance, the nonprofit organization that works to advance the interests of the region’s air travel, announced Wednesday that the 2022-2023 winter season will offer nonstop service between Friedman Memorial Airport and six cities: Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, San Francisco and Seattle.
This roster includes new extended daily flights to Chicago and additional daily flights to Denver for part of the winter season. Daily nonstop flights from Chicago O’Hare will run from Dec. 15 to Jan. 7 and Feb. 5 through March 25. Between Jan. 7 and Feb. 5, flights will only run twice a week, on Saturdays and Sundays. United Airlines will offer nonstop flights from Denver daily year-round, even offering two daily flights on certain holidays and between Feb. 10 and March 25, prime late-season skiing time. Daily flights from Los Angeles and San Francisco will be offered from Dec. 15 through March 25. All of these routes are serviced by United Airlines.
Alaska Airlines will continue to operate twice-weekly flights to Seattle, on Thursdays and Sundays, until Dec. 11, when they will begin to offer either daily or twice-daily flights until April 17.
Delta Air Lines will offer two daily nonstop flights from Salt Lake City through the winter. Regional system-wide pilot shortages have caused the previous three-times-daily flights between Sun Valley and Salt Lake City to be curtailed. These shortages will also cause stoppage of the nonstop flights between Sun Valley and Los Angeles that Delta has run during some periods in the past.
Fly Sun Valley Alliance Director Carol Waller said that Delta is planning to resume its third flight from Salt Lake City as soon as possible. She said in the meantime, however, the additional flights to Chicago and Denver will give travelers other options.
“Our strategic objective is to improve convenience and access for Sun Valley airport users, and we believe the additional nonstop Chicago and Denver service will be well-received, particularly by those traveling to and from the East,” she said.
The overall air-travel seat capacity for Friedman Memorial Airport for the 2022-2023 winter will be up 2%, according to Fly Sun Valley Alliance.
The organization is funded privately and publicly. The public portion comes from local-option-tax revenue from Ketchum, Sun Valley and Hailey. ￼
