Winter air travel schedule announced

Delta Air Lines is working to bring back a third daily flight between Hailey and Salt Lake City, after the schedule was cut to two flights per day.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Fly Sun Valley Alliance, the nonprofit organization that works to advance the interests of the region’s air travel, announced Wednesday that the 2022-2023 winter season will offer nonstop service between Friedman Memorial Airport and six cities: Chicago, Denver, Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, San Francisco and Seattle.

This roster includes new extended daily flights to Chicago and additional daily flights to Denver for part of the winter season. Daily nonstop flights from Chicago O’Hare will run from Dec. 15 to Jan. 7 and Feb. 5 through March 25. Between Jan. 7 and Feb. 5, flights will only run twice a week, on Saturdays and Sundays. United Airlines will offer nonstop flights from Denver daily year-round, even offering two daily flights on certain holidays and between Feb. 10 and March 25, prime late-season skiing time. Daily flights from Los Angeles and San Francisco will be offered from Dec. 15 through March 25. All of these routes are serviced by United Airlines.

Alaska Airlines will continue to operate twice-weekly flights to Seattle, on Thursdays and Sundays, until Dec. 11, when they will begin to offer either daily or twice-daily flights until April 17.

aguckes@mtexpress.com

