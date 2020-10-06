Friedman Alaska

COVID-19 stunted air traffic into Friedman Memorial this year, but the Fly Sun Valley Alliance is optimistic winter tourism will recover.

 Express photo by Roland Lane

Alaska, Delta and United airlines will maintain connections between the Wood River Valley and six major U.S. destinations this ski season, the nonprofit Fly Sun Valley Alliance announced on Friday.

Travelers can expect nonstop service between Friedman Memorial Airport and Salt Lake City, Denver, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle and Chicago this winter.

While travel demand over the holidays remains up in the air due to COVID-19, Sun Valley is in a good position for tourism because the resort is not planning to use a reservation system or place limitations on visitation for season and EPIC passholders this year, according to Fly Sun Valley Alliance Director Carol Waller. An influx of second-home owners and remote workers to the Wood River Valley “on a more permanent basis” should translate into a higher demand for outbound travel, she said.

“For both our visitors and local residents, maintaining all of our key flight routes and easy air access is critical to our successful economic recovery,” Waller stated.

From Seattle, Alaska Airlines will offer two weekly nonstop flights to Hailey on Thursdays and Sundays from Oct. 1 through Dec. 13, then increase to two daily nonstop flights from Dec. 17 through Jan. 4 with one flight each on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. From Jan. 4 through April 11, Alaska will offer one daily flight and will add a second daily flight five days per week, Thursdays through Mondays, from Feb. 11 through April 11.

From Los Angeles and San Francisco, United will offer daily nonstop flights Dec. 17 through Jan. 4, two flights per week on Thursdays and Sundays from Jan. 5 through Feb. 10 and four flights per week on Thursdays, Fridays, Sundays and Mondays from Feb. 11 through March 27. Delta will also offer a daily nonstop flight from Los Angeles from Dec. 19 through Jan. 10.

From Chicago, United will offer daily nonstop flights during the holidays, Dec.17 through Jan. 4, then weekly on Saturdays throughout the rest of the season, Jan. 9 through March 27. From Denver, United Airlines will offer daily nonstop service from Dec.17 through March 27.

Delta Air Lines, which serves Sun Valley year-round, will offer four daily nonstop flights from Salt Lake City during the core winter season.

“Delta has committed to 75 percent seat-capacity limits on all system flights through Jan. 6, which accounts for the increase in their flights, but frequency changes may happen during the season based on demand,” Fly Sun Valley Alliance stated.

The total number of currently scheduled winter 2020-21 seats on fights into Friedman is 82,246, up 4 percent from the previous winter, the Alliance said.

Email the writer: ejones@mtexpress.com

Load comments