The Friedman Memorial Airport will reopen to the public tonight, Tuesday, May 17, for an incoming flight from Salt Lake City after a month-long major rehabilitation project that repaired the runway, taxiway and two apron areas.
Over the past month, crews ground down into the upper layer of the runway pavement to remove cracks and fractures, then poured about 22,000 tons of hot-mix asphalt and leveled it off. The airport’s southern aircraft parking area was removed with a roto-milling machine and replaced with four inches of new asphalt.
Other work completed as part of the $8.6 million project included constructing 20-foot-wide paved runway shoulders, installing a new runway weather information system, installing a new runway edge and end lighting, moving the runway perimeter fence south, constructing a new blast pad on the north end of the runway to reduce erosion, replacing runway signs, sealing cracks on the taxiway and a second apron aream, and repainting the taxiway.
In late April, Blaine County collected an estimated 8,000 to 10,000 tons of old asphalt from the runway and parking area, which it plans to use to fix and pave county roads, according to an April 30 statement. The county also hired local excavation companies to assist with hauling the asphalt to the Blaine County Road & Bridge Department gravel pit.
