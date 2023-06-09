Friedman Memorial Airport hopes to add more hangar space and perhaps even a second private jet terminal in order to boost capacity of private flights, per a meeting held by the Friedman Memorial Airport Authority Board on Tuesday.
The board met in part to discuss plans for the land they recently purchased on the south side of the airport, formerly belonging to the Eccles family’s Flying Hat Ranch. The Authority is releasing a request for proposal, which is expected to bring in a handful of offers from developers interested in the project, according to Friedman Memorial Airport legal team member Peter Kirsch. The RFP is longer than most, to ensure that anyone who applies has a good understanding of the unique challenges of the airport.
“It would not be a good use of the Authority’s time to review proposals from entities that don’t understand the Wood River Valley or proposals not sensitive to this community,” Kirsch said.
The unique conditions of Friedman Memorial Airport that must be considered include its high volume of private air travel, its proximity to neighborhoods in Hailey and the frequency of diversions to other airports due to winter weather, among other things.
“The nature of this airport is that you should expect to receive a fair number of proposals, and a good amount that are ‘apples and oranges’; they will look very different,” Kirsch said.
For this reason, the Airport Authority is crafting criteria that will be used to compare offers and eventually select one.
The offers will likely include a mix of proposals that involve a hangar or Fixed Base Operator (the official name for a private terminal), or both. The Authority wants to give developers the option to include one or both of the items, as that will provide more room for creativity.
“This gives proposers the max flexibility, as well as the board the maximum flexibility to decide how to use the site,” Kirsch said.
The airport needs hangar space after implementing renovations to reach compliance with new airport design standards, which decreased the amount of room for planes, according to board documents. These standards called for increasing the distance between the runway and the taxiway. The increased separation led to the removal of some existing hangars. Approximately 22,600 square feet of hangar space and 181,3000 square feet of aircraft parking was lost.
These efforts are guided by the Airport Master Plan, which was adopted by the Authority and approved by the FAA in 2018. The updates began in 2014. One of the elements of the final master plan was the inclusion of a 10-acre aeronautical development area, which the Authority decided to dedicate to increased hangar space.
The packet submitted by staff says that “while the need for this space and facilities were identified and justified, future development was contingent upon future acquisition of the additional land, which was far from a certainty at the time the master plan was adopted.” The land necessary to make these changes was acquired earlier this year.
Fixed base operation facilities are used at airports with a high volume of private air travel.
The airport’s long term goal is to choose a “qualified proposer” for a longer-term building plan to begin in the spring of 2024, according to the presentation Tuesday. ￼
