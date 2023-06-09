airportworkphoto.png

One mock-up for the additional hangar and FBO space that could come to Friedman Memorial Airport in Hailey.

 Photo courtesy of Friedman Memorial Airport

Friedman Memorial Airport hopes to add more hangar space and perhaps even a second private jet terminal in order to boost capacity of private flights, per a meeting held by the Friedman Memorial Airport Authority Board on Tuesday.

The board met in part to discuss plans for the land they recently purchased on the south side of the airport, formerly belonging to the Eccles family’s Flying Hat Ranch. The Authority is releasing a request for proposal, which is expected to bring in a handful of offers from developers interested in the project, according to Friedman Memorial Airport legal team member Peter Kirsch. The RFP is longer than most, to ensure that anyone who applies has a good understanding of the unique challenges of the airport.

“It would not be a good use of the Authority’s time to review proposals from entities that don’t understand the Wood River Valley or proposals not sensitive to this community,” Kirsch said.

