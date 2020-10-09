With upwards of 10 daily nonstop flights to six major U.S. cities planned for this winter—and the debut of a more efficient instrument approach system in December—Friedman Memorial Airport is gearing up for a busy ski season.
Much of that preparation will revolve around protecting the health of passengers. As of Wednesday, Blaine County remained in the orange, or “high risk” category for COVID-19 transmission, according to the Harvard Global Health Institute. Mitigation strategies listed under the high-risk category include encouraging inbound travelers to self-quarantine for two weeks. (In the red zone, or “critical risk” category, jurisdictions are encouraged to pass a mandatory two-week quarantine order for people entering the county.)
Friedman Memorial Airport Authority board members Angenie McCleary and Fritz Haemmerle questioned how a quarantine order might affect passengers on Tuesday.
“Travelers may decide that they don’t want to come to our area because they have to quarantine for 14 days,” McCleary said.
Haemmerle agreed, calling a mandatory 14-day quarantine “semi useless.”
“Many of our workers live in the south counties which are definitely [high-risk] areas. They go down to their home counties every single day and come back here. I don’t see how that is any less dangerous than people flying in here,” he said.
Airport Manager Chris Pomeroy said the airport is expecting more arrivals than usual this winter due to a newly revised instrument approach procedure for E175 regional jets—approved by the FAA in late August—which should significantly reduce flight cancellations and diversions starting Dec. 1.
“Airlines are still expecting activity to [Friedman] to be robust or as robust as it can be considering the circumstances,” Pomeroy said.
The new approach procedure will allow United and Delta pilots to make precise landings in low-visibility conditions, reducing the minimum clearance above the runway from 1,600 feet to under 400 feet. Given that more commercial jets are expected to land and take off at Friedman on a daily basis this winter, Pomeroy said, operations personnel have been working to improve snow-removal efficiency. A newly acquired snowplow or “force multiplier” will allow staff to plow and broom at the same time, he said.
“Our operations team has been very busy with hands-on planning and training, actually doing test runs out on the runway with our [snow removal] equipment, testing times and improving technique to get ready for something new for us this winter,” he said.
Pomeroy noted that COVID-19 may have an effect on the airport’s winter terminal host program, where two to four hosts are posted in the terminal to assist guests.
“We’re debating the idea of putting that program on hold to keep the terminal as least crowded as possible,” he said. “My instinct is telling me to move forward with the program as it’s been very successful in the past, but we are in a different world now, so we’ll have to see what happens.”
Other airport news:
- While commercial passenger enplanements were down 65 percent in August, in September they were down around 57 percent, Pomeroy said. Operations, on the other hand, were up 20 percent year-over-year in September due to additional general aviation traffic in and out of the airport.
- The airport board approved a work order with T-O Engineers in the amount of $477,358 for the design of a comprehensive runway and ramp rehabilitation project, which is slated for the spring of 2022.
“It’s hard to believe, but the runway pavement is nearly 15 years old,” Pomeroy said. “It’s starting to show its wear and tear.”
The entire project, including construction, will likely cost $6 million, Pomeroy said, and is part of the airport’s capital plan.
- Friedman Memorial Airport has continued to express interest in participating in the FAA’s pilot program for remote air traffic control tower technology, but the pandemic has put those deliberations on hold. Friedman is under a deadline to relocate its tower by 2023 per FAA guidelines.
“The FAA is pleased with our efforts to try to find the right solution, whether that be a sticks-and-bricks facility or our preferred [remote tower],” Pomeroy said. “We’re probably going to have to come to some sort of decision within six months.”
A remote tower is currently favored by the board as the less expensive and environmentally intrusive option.
