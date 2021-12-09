Friedman Memorial Airport recorded 25% more takeoffs and landings last month than it did in November 2019, according to unofficial data presented by airport Manager Chris Pomeroy on Tuesday.
Operations—the number of takeoffs and landings recorded by the air traffic control tower—reflect both private and commercial aircraft activity. Calendar year-to-date operations for 2021 were about 23% over 2020 levels and 20% over 2019 levels this week, Pomeroy said.
“We’ll end the calendar year I’m guessing around 27,000 takeoffs and landings for the year, depending on how December goes,” he said.
Overall, commercial flights have been about 63% full this calendar year, according to flight data shared with the board this week. That translates to about 59 people on a 78-passenger E175 jet, a notable improvement from 2020’s average seat capacity of 48% but a decrease from the average seat capacity of 75% seen between 2016 and 2019. ￼
That 1% for Air is really working!
1@20 minutes 24/7
