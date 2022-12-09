Runway development

The airport is accepting proposals for a new standalone private-plane terminal and hangar facilities to be built on a 10-acre tract of land, shown in green. The blue represents some 375 acres of ranch land acquired by the airport in the fall.

The Friedman Memorial Airport Authority Board on Tuesday agreed to formally solicit bids from prospective operators interested in developing a private-plane terminal, aircraft parking spaces or both on land southeast of the runway.

Friedman acquired nearly 390 acres of Eccles Flying Hat Ranch land from the Eccles family in September. Of that, the vast majority, roughly 376 acres, will stay as agricultural grazing land, doubling as approach and departure protection in the event of a crash and preventing any new residential development around the runway. A small 10-acre tract of that land on the south end of the runway has become available for aeronautical development, however—marking the first general aviation development opportunity from Friedman in “at least 25 years,” according to airport attorney Peter Kirsch.

“As a matter of public record, this airport is now available [for development] ... really for the first time in decades,” Kirsch told the board on Dec. 6. “Around the country, opportunities like this do not come along often.”

