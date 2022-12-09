Serving Sun Valley, Ketchum, Hailey, Bellevue and Carey
The airport is accepting proposals for a new standalone private-plane terminal and hangar facilities to be built on a 10-acre tract of land, shown in green. The blue represents some 375 acres of ranch land acquired by the airport in the fall.
The Friedman Memorial Airport Authority Board on Tuesday agreed to formally solicit bids from prospective operators interested in developing a private-plane terminal, aircraft parking spaces or both on land southeast of the runway.
Friedman acquired nearly 390 acres of Eccles Flying Hat Ranch land from the Eccles family in September. Of that, the vast majority, roughly 376 acres, will stay as agricultural grazing land, doubling as approach and departure protection in the event of a crash and preventing any new residential development around the runway. A small 10-acre tract of that land on the south end of the runway has become available for aeronautical development, however—marking the first general aviation development opportunity from Friedman in “at least 25 years,” according to airport attorney Peter Kirsch.
“As a matter of public record, this airport is now available [for development] ... really for the first time in decades,” Kirsch told the board on Dec. 6. “Around the country, opportunities like this do not come along often.”
Kirsch noted that the airport has already received several “informal expressions of interest” from fixed-base operators, or “FBOs”—providers hoping to build a general aviation terminal that would offer fueling, aircraft rental, maintenance and flight instruction services, among other amenities.
Currently, Friedman’s only active fixed-base operator is Atlantic Aviation, situated just north of the developable patch of Eccles land.
“There’s probably a more polite way to put this, but this is a very attractive airport,” Kirsch said. “FBOs can make a lot of money.”
As suggested by Airport Authority Chair Martha Burke, the airport will put together a stakeholder group consisting of board members and potentially local aviation experts to decide how to evaluate incoming bids. Kirsch stressed that the airport can’t legally “pocket veto” a prospective FBO or service provider if their business venture adheres to Friedman’s new set of minimum standards, which the board adopted this past March.
The document essentially spells out the airport’s expectations for air taxi, charter, pilot-training, skydiving, sightseeing and other for-profit services.
Kirsch told board members that they could either decide to accept offers on a first-come, first-served basis, or encourage prospective operators to be more “competitive” with their proposals by formally issuing a RFP, or request for proposals. As a third option, the airport authority could itself develop the property using its own capital, he said.
“There’s nothing to prevent you from going into the development business,” Kirsch said. “That is becoming relatively common for airports, to actually become developers themselves, if they have the staff and resources.”
Burke recommended opening a competitive RFP process and putting together a subcomittee that would establish parameters for aviation development—“the number of hangars, amount of apron space, just generally what the terminal looks like”—and decide how proposals will be evaluated.
Burke and board member Jacob Greenberg volunteered to sit on the subcommittee, and board member Angenie McCleary said she would also be willing to participate.
Board member John Strauss, along with vice-chair Dick Fosbury and McCleary, also said they leaned toward issuing an RFP as opposed to the airport moving into a development role.
“An [RFP] is certainly appropriate for this property,” Fosbury said. “I’m excited to go through this process.”
Aviation development years in the making
Potential general-aviation development is not a new concept, having been added to Friedman Memorial Airport’s master plan approved by the board in 2018.
If a second general aviation terminal does come to fruition, though, its operator would need to enter into a long-term lease with the Airport Authority, finance and build the terminal, and construct an aircraft parking apron and customer parking area.
Other requirements would include a lobby and customer service area, restrooms, a pilot lounge, a maintenance shop and a flight planning area.
The airport board has so far explored three main development options in conjunction with aviation consulting firm Ricondo & Associates:
l A “storage only” option with hangars installed to accommodate small aircraft, such as Cessna 421 planes, and larger planes with wingspans just over 100 feet.
l A full-service, fixed-base operator building, one long hangar for small aircraft and three large hangars for larger jets. The terminal building would measure 150 by 260 feet, with a a lobby, vending area, customer service area, a pilot lounge, a flight planning area, public restrooms and office space.
l A terminal building with more “niche,” specialized providers of aeronautical services, such as aircraft rental and sightseeing companies, which could also operate out of “two to three smaller” terminals in lieu of one larger building.
Other airport news
l Airport Director Chris Pomeroy reported Tuesday that passenger enplanements—the number of airline passenger boardings—were down 6% in October 2022 compared to October 2021, but overall have been up 7% year-over-year. Operations—the total number of takeoffs and landings—were down 18% last month compared to November 2021, he said, but up 10% overall for 2022 vs. 2021.
l The FMAA board also voted Tuesday to reappoint board member John Strauss, whose current term expires on Dec. 31, for a 2-year term effective January 1, 2023 to December 31, 2024. “He’s done a marvelous job for us,” Burke said. “I’d like to continue to rely on his expertise. I can’t think of anyone that could fill the job better than John.” ￼
