Following a closed-door executive session Tuesday evening, the Friedman Memorial Airport Authority board voted unanimously to authorize the airport to commit $1.5 million in earnest money for the acquisition of about 385 acres of Eccles Flying Hat Ranch land south of the runway and start to negotiate a purchase-and-sale agreement with the Eccles family.
If that agreement goes through, the 385 acres would remain largely zoned for agricultural use, providing the Hailey airport with approach and departure protection in the event of a crash and prohibiting undesirable or unsafe residential developments around the runway.
A 10- to 17-acre section of the Eccles parcel to the south and west of the runway could be developed into a new standalone private-airplane terminal and hangar facilities, though that plan is “far from certain,” according to Airport Director Chris Pomeroy. No other developments on Eccles land are proposed.
According to Pomeroy, the airport’s planned acquisition—first announced in summer 2020—would be financed with Federal Aviation Administration funding, with the FAA covering about 94% of the purchase and Friedman pitching in the remaining 6%.
It would mark Friedman’s second significant acquisition of Eccles land. In October 2018, the airport bought 65 acres of the ranch directly south of the runway for $2.26 million, with the goal of removing about 200 cottonwood trees that the FAA had deemed “obstructions” to airplane takeoffs and landings.
Pomeroy declined to comment on how much the airport expects to pay for the larger 385-acre parcel.
“Because the board is still in negotiations, it is not appropriate to discuss the price of the transaction,” he wrote in an email Thursday.
Public comment period nears
The board’s $1.5 million earnest-money commitment on Tuesday came amid news that the airport’s environmental assessment related to the acquisition—a federally required document whose purpose is to disclose any environmental impacts from the land purchase—had been bumped to the FAA’s legal department for review last week.
The document, compiled by Wisconsin-based planning firm Mead & Hunt, also discusses development options for the smaller section of Eccles land along the runway, south of the Atlantic Aviation terminal. The airport is expecting the FAA to initiate a 30-day public comment period on the document shortly, Pomeroy said.
“The [environmental assessment] will be made publicly available when the FAA releases the document for public comment. We expect that to be in the next few weeks or so,” he said. “Comments will be accepted via mail, email, and via a project website.”
Mead & Hunt Aviation Services Leader Brad Rolf said Tuesday that he expected the FAA to make a “finding of no significant impact” to conclude its review of the environmental assessment.
“We’re hopeful that this review will take a couple of weeks, which means we could certainly see something move as soon as the end of next week,” Rolf said.
Airport board member Dick Fosbury said Tuesday that he hoped to correct some public misconceptions about the acquisition, namely that it would be a backdoor means of extending the runway.
“I just want to make sure that we have a communication package that [states that] this acquisition is done to protect the safety of the community and to prevent long-term development on this property ... [not] to lengthen the runway to have more flights over the city of Bellevue,” he said.
“Being clear in that and reiterating that message that we’ve been sharing for the last two years will be important,” Rolf said.
Other airport news
- Friedman Memorial Airport is closing down from April 18 to May 17 for a major $8.6 million rehabilitation project that will repair the runway, taxiway and two apron areas. During the closure period, the runway pavement—now over 15 years-old—will be ground down into the upper layer to remove cracks and fractures, then inlaid with about 21,600 tons of hot mix asphalt and leveled off. The airport’s southern apron, or aircraft parking area, will undergo a similar milling and inlay process. Other work planned during the closure includes repaving the upper parking lot, constructing 20-foot-wide paved runway shoulders, installing a new runway weather information system, installing a new runway edge and end lighting, moving the runway perimeter fence south, constructing a new blast pad on the north end of the runway, replacing runway signs, sealing cracks on the taxiway and a second apron area, repainting the taxiway and improving stormwater drainage. According to Pomeroy, drivers should expect to see heavy equipment on the road near the airport entrance.
- Pomeroy reported on Tuesday that Friedman Memorial Airport saw a 46% year-over-year increase in passenger boardings in February 2022.
- The Friedman board voted Tuesday to award a $751,000 bid award to Idaho Materials & Construction for the construction of a new third parking lot and heated ramp to the west and below the airport operations building. Work on the lot would be done by mid-July.
- The board also voted to bring parking operations in-house, meaning the current parking lot manager and two part-time employees hired by The Car Park—the company Friedman has contracted with since 2018 to provide parking lot management services—would officially become airport operational employees. In-house parking management would save the airport over $50,000 annually, according to Parking Management Consultant Chris Johnson, of C.A. Johnson Consulting. ￼
