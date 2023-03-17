Best Images of 2022 (copy)

Snow has brought visitors to Friedman Memorial Airport in Hailey to start 2023, Airport Director Chris Pomeroy said.

 Express file photo by Roland Lane

With winter going strong into March, Friedman Memorial Airport Authority officials say they are happy snow has brought a slight increase in “enplanements” during the first two months of 2023.

“We are also grateful to the snow removal crews, who have spent long hours clearing the runway for safe takeoff and landings,” said Martha Burke, Hailey Mayor and Airport Board chair, during a board meeting March 7.

Airport Director Chris Pomeroy presented statistics that showed activity at the airport has been strong, with a 1% growth in enplanement numbers over last year in January and a 7% increase over last year in February.

rgiorgi@mtexpress.com

Tags

Load comments