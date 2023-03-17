With winter going strong into March, Friedman Memorial Airport Authority officials say they are happy snow has brought a slight increase in “enplanements” during the first two months of 2023.
“We are also grateful to the snow removal crews, who have spent long hours clearing the runway for safe takeoff and landings,” said Martha Burke, Hailey Mayor and Airport Board chair, during a board meeting March 7.
Airport Director Chris Pomeroy presented statistics that showed activity at the airport has been strong, with a 1% growth in enplanement numbers over last year in January and a 7% increase over last year in February.
“With this snow, it’s not surprising people want to come for the fun,” Pomeroy said.
Meanwhile, Airport officials are also preparing for a once-every-three-year mass-casualty simulation to test the airport’s response plan. The event is scheduled to take place on the evening of Sept. 26, according to Tim Burke, deputy director of operations and maintenance.
“We are aiming to go above and beyond by including our emergency response partners from Bellevue to Sun Valley to participate,” Tim Burke said. “This will help them as much as us. The goal isn’t to look like heroes, but to find weaknesses and how we can improve on our plan.”
As plans evolve, the airport will be seeking volunteers from the community and will have actors in full triage makeup to help identify victims and casualty levels. Evaluators from the Jackson Hole, Twin Falls and Boise airports will be invited to help develop an after-action report to review.
Tim Burke also plans to bring back the “Meet the Fleet” event this year. The 2022 event was canceled due to wildfires burning in the Sawtooth Wilderness.
“This event is looked forward to in the community and we want it to be even better this year,” he said.
Grant will go towards land purchase
The board also unanimously accepted an Idaho Airport Aid Program grant of $15,000 to help finance improvements during fiscal 2023. The money will be used to help offset the cost of purchasing 386 acres south of the airport. That use of the grant money needs to be approved by the city of Hailey and Blaine County.
Friedman acquired nearly 390 acres of Eccles Flying Hat Ranch land from the Eccles family in September. Of that, the vast majority, roughly 376 acres, will stay as agricultural grazing land, preventing any new residential development south of the runway. Ten acres of that land is available for aeronautical development, however—marking the first general aviation development opportunity from Friedman in “at least 25 years,” according to airport attorney Peter Kirsch.
The board also made a unanimous motion to accept a $13.5 million grant offer from the Federal Aviation Administration—which the airport received last week—to offset about 90% of the cost of the ranch land. The airport board previously voted in April to put $1.5 million in earnest money, or about 10%, toward the acquisition.
Pomeroy said the final phase of construction from last year should be completed once the snow melts to reapply markings on the taxiway and runway. The runway markings were not completed because of a lack of white paint, he said.
(1) comment
1-Put the $13.5 million toward a new regional airport away from the Valley`s population centers.
2-Develope planned affordable housing on what is now Friedman/Eccles.
3-Breath easy, enjoy the peace and quiet, reap the rewards.
