An epic winter with landmark snowfall means maintenance at Friedman Memorial Airport in Hailey needs to come a year or two early this spring.
Thankfully, airport officials say this work won’t affect flight schedules at all.
The airport needs to repaint lines on the tarmac after repeated snow removal scraped much of it off.
“It’s an activity that we usually only have to do once every two or three years, but after this winter, it was necessary to do it sooner,” Friedman Memorial Airport Deputy Director Tim Burke said.
Airport operations shut down overnight on Monday, May 22, and will close through Thursday, May 25, from 11 p.m. to 3:45 a.m., with a brief window of reopening to accommodate red-eye flights taking off or landing in Hailey.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In