aiport work.jpeg

Maintenance at the airport will occur until Thursday of this week.

 Photo courtesy of Friedman Memorial Airport

An epic winter with landmark snowfall means maintenance at Friedman Memorial Airport in Hailey needs to come a year or two early this spring.

Thankfully, airport officials say this work won’t affect flight schedules at all.

The airport needs to repaint lines on the tarmac after repeated snow removal scraped much of it off.

