Starting Oct. 19, Tim Burke will join Friedman Memorial Airport as its new operations manager, Airport Manager Chris Pomeroy announced on Tuesday.
Burke previously served as operations manager of the Aspen/Pitkin County Airport for two years. Prior to that, he served as operations manager and operations specialist at Seattle’s King County International Airport (Boeing Field) and San Jose International Airport, respectively.
“We’re very excited to have him on board—excited for his capabilities, personality and leadership,” Pomeroy said.
Burke is also an internationally published photographer specializing in motorcycles, Pomeroy said.
Longtime airport employee Todd Emerick served as Friedman’s operations manager prior to Burke’s appointment.
