Friedman Memorial Airport reached a major milestone in its comeback from COVID-19 in April, reporting more demand for commercial bookings last month than before the pandemic in of April 2019.
Because April 2020 was “extremely slow” due to the pandemic, airport Manager Chris Pomeroy used the benchmark of April 2019 to assess flight activity. Last month, Friedman saw about a 6% increase in commercial enplanements versus April 2019, he said in a report Tuesday.
“It’s a very positive sign,” Pomeroy said. “Flight loads were capping through April at 60%, so we had roughly about 45 passengers on 76-seat aircraft.”
Much of that increased activity came from Delta’s popular route between Sun Valley and Salt Lake City.
Increased private plane activity along with steadily improving commercial enplanements generated a 42% jump in operations last month compared to April 2019, he said.
Overall, airport operations from January through the end of April were up 28% compared to the same time window in 2019.
Pomeroy added that a winter storm system that came through the Wood River Valley on April 26 reduced visibility for landing aircraft, but Friedman’s new instrument approach procedure “saved” several Delta and United flights that otherwise would have been canceled or diverted. While the old landing approach required clouds to be at least 1,600 high with a visibility range of over 3 miles, the revised approach requires clouds to be only 343 feet above the runway with 1-mile visibility.
“It looks like we’re going to end the winter season right around 59 ‘saves’—again, very positive,” Pomeroy said.
Renovation options shared
On Tuesday, the Friedman Memorial Airport Authority board heard a presentation from Evan Barrett, an aviation planning manager at consulting firm Mead & Hunt, on the airport’s terminal planning project.
As it’s set up, the airport can currently service about 135 passengers per hour—though at times, passenger counts have exceeded 200. Barrett noted that Friedman’s passenger queueing area spills into the circulation quarter, causing congestion, and its parking lot has reached full capacity on several occasions.
In 2018, the airport counted nearly 100,000 passenger enplanements, he said.
“The existing facility is just over 32,000 square feet. You actually would have needed 46,000 square feet of space to serve [2018’s] kind of passenger population acceptably,” he said.
To accommodate peak demand, the airport is considering renovating its vehicle parking areas, expanding its departure lounge and increasing baggage claim and gate capacity. Mead & Hunt’s recommendation is to add more SkyWest counter positions to manage peak demand, build in counter space for a possible fourth airline, add a second security checkpoint lane in the event one of the screening machines goes offline and combine outbound baggage rooms.
A combined baggage room that Barrett presented Tuesday would be a “garage type” facility that would allow baggage tugs to drive into it, maximizing efficiency.
“We spent a lot of time convincing the FAA that we really need to build this outbound baggage room, and were successful in getting them aligned with us,” he said.
For arriving passengers, Mead & Hunt has recommended a departure lounge with larger restrooms, a service animal relief area and a business center. It also recommended a cell phone lot to allow people to wait for passengers without having to pay for parking.
Barrett estimated on Tuesday that the cost of renovating the terminal would be around $14 million.
