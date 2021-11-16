Alaska, Delta and United airlines will maintain connections between Sun Valley and six major U.S. cities this ski season, with nonstop winter service between Friedman Memorial Airport and Salt Lake City, Denver, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle and Chicago.
Delta Air Lines, which serves Sun Valley year-round, will offer three daily nonstop flights from Salt Lake City during the core winter season.
From Seattle, Alaska Airlines will offer two weekly nonstop flights to Hailey on Thursdays and Sundays through Dec. 12. Service will increase for the holidays, with Alaska offering a morning and an afternoon nonstop Thursday through Monday from Dec. 16 through Jan. 3. From Jan. 4 through March 27, Alaska will offer one daily flight before decreasing service again to two weekly nonstop flights on Thursdays and Sundays from March 31 through April 17.
From Los Angeles and San Francisco, United will offer daily nonstop flights from Dec. 16 through March 26. Delta will offer an additional daily nonstop flight from Los Angeles from Dec. 18 through Jan. 4.
From Chicago, United will offer daily nonstop flights during the holidays, Dec. 16 through Jan. 3, weekly flights on Saturdays and Sundays from Jan. 8 through Feb. 27 and daily flights again from March 4-26.
From Denver, United Airlines will offer daily nonstop service through April 3, with additional weekend flights scheduled from Jan. 7-Feb. 26.
Friedman Memorial Airport will close on Monday, April 18 for a month-long, $8.6 million runway, taxiway and apron rehabilitation project. It will reopen on Tuesday, May 17.
During the closure period, the runway pavement—now over 15-years-old—will be ground down into the upper layer to remove cracks and fractures, then inlaid with about 21,600 tons of hot mix asphalt and leveled off. The airport’s southern apron, or aircraft parking area, will undergo a similar milling and inlay process. Those repairs will be funded by the Federal Aviation Administration.
Other work planned during the closure includes constructing 20-foot-wide paved runway shoulders; installing a new runway weather monitoring system, runway edge and end lighting; shifting the runway perimeter fence south; constructing a new blast pad on the north end of the runway to reduce erosion; replacing runway signs; sealing cracks on the taxiway and a second apron area; and repainting the taxiway.
The project will be completed in four phases to minimize closure and service interruption.
The Airport Authority Board will also be putting $1.3 million toward significant improvements to the parking lot next spring, airport officials reported. ￼
