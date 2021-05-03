Delta, United and Alaska airlines will offer daily nonstop flights between Sun Valley and five major U.S. cities this summer—Denver, Los Angeles, Seattle, San Francisco and Salt Lake City.
Four daily flights will depart from Sun Valley and Salt Lake City starting early next month. That’s an increase in service from the three daily flights offered last summer, according to Fly Sun Valley Alliance Director Carol Waller.
Starting June 5, Delta Air Lines will add a 7 p.m. departing flight from SUN to Salt Lake City and an 8:15 p.m. returning flight to SUN from SLC.
The airport’s upcoming flight schedule is as follows:
United Airlines
• Daily nonstop flights to and from Denver (DEN), June 3-Sept. 6.
• Nonstop flights to and from Los Angeles (LAX) two times per week—Saturday and Sunday—from June 5-27, followed by daily nonstop flights to LAX from July 1 through Sept. 6.
• Nonstop flights from San Francisco (SFO) to SUN two times per week, on Fridays and Saturdays, from June 4-27.
• Nonstop flights from SUN to SFO two times per week, on Saturdays and Sundays, from June 4-27.
• Daily flights to and from San Francisco will be offered from July 1-Sept. 6.
Alaska Airlines
• Daily nonstop flights to and from Seattle (SEA), May 20-Sept. 7.
• Nonstop flights to and from Seattle on Saturdays, April 10-May 15.
• Nonstop flights to and from Seattle on Thursdays and Sundays, Sept. 9 through mid-December.
Delta Air Lines
• Daily nonstop flights to and from Salt Lake City (SLC), once per day throughout the summer, with additional service starting June 5.
