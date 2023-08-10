Starting in October, Friedman Memorial Airport plans to solicit bids from agricultural operators for the long-term management of the 450-acre western side of the former Eccles Flying Hat Ranch south of the runway.
The ranch land retained by the airport includes 65 acres of cottonwood grove acquired in 2018 and another 385 acres acquired in 2022. Together, the parcels provide the airport with approach and departure protection in the event of a crash and prevent undesirable or unsafe residential developments around the runway, officials have said.
The plan is to release an RFP in October and hire a new manager by March 2024, ahead of the spring ranching season.
According to the draft RFP, the selected applicant will be responsible for maintaining and improving fences, ditches and irrigation structures on the ranch while keeping the existing farmhouse, two barns, and several outbuildings intact. Applicants must also have a plan on how to “put the airport’s water rights to full beneficial use, while encouraging and implementing applicable ranch-wide water conservation strategies,” according to the document.
Another priority is preventing large flocks of birds from hanging out on the property near the airfield.
“The airport primarily relies upon habitat modification, harassment, and non-lethal dispersal techniques (sirens, horns, pyrotechnics) to mitigate threats. Occasionally, lethal depredation measures must be taken,” Airport Manager Chris Pomeroy stated in an email. “Right now, the airport has a depredation permit for up to 100 birds per year. There are no specific controls by the month.”
Pomeroy said other wildlife challenges include “coyote, fox, deer and elk that can hop the fence and threaten aircraft.”
“In these circumstances, the Airport Operations team will suspend all aeronautical activities until the hazard can be chased and corralled out of a perimeter gate,” he stated. ￼
