Eccles Flying Hat Ranch by Willy Cook

The Flying Hat Ranch borders Friedman Memorial Airport on its south side.

 Express photo by Willy Cook

By EMILY JONES

Starting in October, Friedman Memorial Airport plans to solicit bids from agricultural operators for the long-term management of the 450-acre western side of the former Eccles Flying Hat Ranch south of the runway.

The ranch land retained by the airport includes 65 acres of cottonwood grove acquired in 2018 and another 385 acres acquired in 2022. Together, the parcels provide the airport with approach and departure protection in the event of a crash and prevent undesirable or unsafe residential developments around the runway, officials have said.

ejones@mtexpress.com

Load comments