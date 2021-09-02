Idaho Power Co. has granted $20,000 to Mountain Rides to help the transit organization underwrite its installation of battery electric bus chargers and electrify its fleet, Mountain Rides Executive Director Wally Morgus announced this week.
“More and more Idaho companies are electrifying their fleet vehicles,” Idaho Power stated. “Most recently, Idaho Power worked with Mountain Rides Transportation Authority in Blaine County to help them electrify four of their buses, part of MRTA’s plan to reduce carbon emissions in the Wood River Valley.”
Mountain Rides officially put into service four new battery-electric buses last Monday, making it the first transit authority in Idaho to begin electrifying its fleet.
The four zero-emissions buses delivered in June replaced aging diesel buses on the Valley Route, which had been getting under 5 miles per gallon. The battery-electric, or ‘e-buses,’ now stop at newly installed charging stations in Ketchum and Bellevue to recharge.
Mountain Rides’ long-term plan is to convert its entire fleet of about 20 diesel buses to fully electric power by 2027.
