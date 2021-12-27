The Idaho Transportation Department closed U.S. Route 93 between Carey and Arco Sunday afternoon due to reduced visibility and drifting snow on the roadway.
The section of highway remained closed as of 10:30 a.m. Monday morning.
The closure comes as the National Weather Service declared an accompanying winter weather advisory on Monday for southern Blaine and Butte counties.
The region can expect wind gusts up to 45 mph and snow accumulations up to 5 inches, according to the National Weather Service.
"Travel may remain difficult to impossible at times," the service stated Monday morning.
U.S. Route 30 from Murtaugh to Burley was also closed between mile markers 232 and 254 on Monday, the department reported.
For updates, visit 511.Idaho.gov.
