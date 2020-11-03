Idahoans with an expiring driver’s license or vehicle registration will have a little extra time to get it renewed, the Idaho Division of Motor Vehicles announced last week.
Noncommercial vehicle registrations and driver’s licenses that expire between September and December of this year will not need to be renewed until Jan. 31, 2021, according to a news release Thursday from the state Department of Transportation.
“People with expiring registrations and licenses don’t need to rush to the DMV,” state DMV Administrator Alberto Gonzalez said in a statement. “These extensions should give them some relief, help reduce crowd sizes and also open up appointment windows where available at county offices.”
In mid-October, the Idaho DMV switched to a new software system for processing registrations, title work and license plates; that new system, combined with COVID-19 social distancing measures and staggered appointments, has temporarily slowed vehicle registration and title processing and created a backlog in service, the department said in the news release.
Idahoans are encouraged to renew their registration online, by mail or via drop boxes at county offices, Gonzalez said in a statement.
