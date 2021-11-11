Crews will begin to widen state Highway 75 at the Ohio Gulch intersection north of Hailey next week, the Idaho Transportation Department announced Thursday.
The department's plan is to construct a right-turn lane on the highway for northbound traffic turning onto Ohio Gulch Road and a northbound acceleration lane for motorists merging onto the highway from Ohio Gulch Road, according to the press release.
“This work and the recent changes in the area are part of a larger project that will rehabilitate 5.7 miles of the roadway from McKercher Boulevard to East Fork Road next spring,” ITD District Engineer Jesse Barrus stated Thursday.
While construction is underway, northbound traffic will be reduced to a single lane. Motorists are advised to slow down and watch for workers and heavy equipment along the highway.
“Weather permitting, work is expected to be complete prior to Thanksgiving,” Barrus said. “We appreciate the patience of community members while we make these improvements.”
On Oct. 22, the Idaho Transportation Department added additional through-lanes and a center turn lane at Ohio Gulch “to alleviate traffic congestion and allow more room for drivers to safely enter [the highway],” the department said.
Specific changes completed at the intersection last month included eliminating a dedicated turn lane from the south into Ohio Gulch; eliminating the shoulder space that had been used to accelerate and merge north from Ohio Gulch; reducing the width of all northbound shoulders; creating a dog-leg to the right in the northbound lane before Ohio Gulch and a dog-leg to the left after the intersection; eliminating a dedicated turn lane from the north into Starweather; and creating a southbound merge lane from Ohio Gulch.
The changes were poorly received by county officials last week, who complained of "close calls" at the intersection, drivers using the merge lane as a passing lane and widespread confusion, as the ITD had announced the changes six days after work was completed.
Multi-vehicle accident reported at Ohio Gulch
The Blaine County Sheriff's Office reported a "multiple-vehicle collision" at Ohio Gulch Road shortly after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday evening.
According to emergency communications scanner traffic, three vehicles were involved in the in the crash. No serious injuries were reported, and no ambulance was dispatched to the scene. Witnesses Wednesday described passing two heavily-damaged vehicles and observing a truck in the ditch near the intersection. Traffic delays were also reported due to a lane closure.
As of press time Thursday, the Sheriff's Office had not released information on the incident.
