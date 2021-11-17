Idaho Transportation Department crews have resumed construction on state Highway 75 at the Ohio Gulch intersection north of Hailey following an announcement from the ITD last Thursday.
The department’s plan is to construct a right-turn lane on the highway for northbound traffic turning onto Ohio Gulch Road and a northbound acceleration lane for motorists merging onto the highway from Ohio Gulch Road, according to the announcement.
Construction began on Monday and will continue through Tuesday, Nov. 23.
“This work and the recent changes in the area are part of a larger project that will rehabilitate 5.7 miles of the roadway from McKercher Boulevard to East Fork Road next spring,” ITD District Engineer Jesse Barrus stated Thursday.
While construction is underway, northbound traffic will be reduced to a single lane. Motorists are advised to slow down and watch for workers and heavy equipment along the highway.
“Weather permitting, work is expected to be complete prior to Thanksgiving,” Barrus said. “We appreciate the patience of community members while we make these improvements.”
On Oct. 22, the Idaho Transportation Department modified traffic patterns by adding additional through-lanes and a center turn lane at Ohio Gulch “to alleviate traffic congestion and allow more room for drivers to safely enter [the highway],” the department said.
Specific changes completed at the intersection in October included eliminating a dedicated turn lane from the south into Ohio Gulch; eliminating the shoulder space that had been used to accelerate and merge north from Ohio Gulch; reducing the width of all northbound shoulders; creating a dog-leg to the right in the northbound lane before Ohio Gulch and a dog-leg to the left after the intersection; eliminating a dedicated turn lane from the north into Starweather; and creating a southbound merge lane from Ohio Gulch.
The changes were poorly received by county transportation officials, who complained earlier this month of “close calls” at the intersection, drivers using the new merge lane as a passing lane and widespread confusion, as the ITD had announced the changes six days after work was completed.
“The intersection design will continue to be evaluated through the coming months. Adjustments will be made as needed during a planned paving project next spring,” the ITD stated Thursday.
Multi-vehicle accident
reported at Ohio Gulch
The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office responded to a “multiple-vehicle collision” at Ohio Gulch Road shortly after 5:30 p.m. last Wednesday.
According to emergency communications scanner traffic, three vehicles were involved in the in the crash. No serious injuries were reported, and no ambulance was dispatched to the scene. Witnesses Wednesday described passing two heavily-damaged vehicles and observing a truck in the ditch near the intersection. Traffic delays were also reported due to a lane closure.
As of press time Tuesday, the Sheriff’s Office had not released information on the incident.
