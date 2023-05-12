Travelers coming to the Wood River Valley from Shoshone and points south should plan for a longer drive, as portions of U.S. 93 and state Highway 75 in will be closed May 16-18 to make upgrades to the railroad crossing.
Union Pacific Railroad Company will conduct repairs to address the aging infrastructure, which includes removing old steel tracks and replacing them with new steel tracks, concrete slabs, and asphalt.
“The first two days crews will be pulling and replacing the tracks. The third day they will be laying new asphalt, and, as soon as it’s done, the road will be reopened,” said Idaho Transportation Department spokesperson Anne Marie Peacock.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In