Closures will affect state highway west of Stanley

Repaving continues this week on state Highway 21 near Lowman.

 Map courtesy of ITD

Road work between Lowman Road and Banner Ridge Yurt on Highway 21 towards Idaho City will cause slight delays this week, as Idaho Transportation Department crews will be repaving a portion of the southbound lane until Aug. 17.

This is part of a larger project to repave 20 miles of state Highway 21 between Mores Creek Summit and Lowman Road. The project began in early July and will be completed this fall.

The highway is closed Monday-Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. After 7 p.m. and on weekends motorists can travel through the area. Those traveling through the area on weekdays will need a reservation; more information on that can be found by emailing info@SH21construction.org. Pilot cars will guide those with confirmed reservations through the work zone once an hour during the 7 a.m.-7 p.m. window on weekdays. ITD is making a point to remind people that there is no cell service available at this spot.

aguckes@mtexpress.com

Load comments