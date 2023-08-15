Road work between Lowman Road and Banner Ridge Yurt on Highway 21 towards Idaho City will cause slight delays this week, as Idaho Transportation Department crews will be repaving a portion of the southbound lane until Aug. 17.
This is part of a larger project to repave 20 miles of state Highway 21 between Mores Creek Summit and Lowman Road. The project began in early July and will be completed this fall.
The highway is closed Monday-Thursday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. After 7 p.m. and on weekends motorists can travel through the area. Those traveling through the area on weekdays will need a reservation; more information on that can be found by emailing info@SH21construction.org. Pilot cars will guide those with confirmed reservations through the work zone once an hour during the 7 a.m.-7 p.m. window on weekdays. ITD is making a point to remind people that there is no cell service available at this spot.
Between these two points on the road, there are about six yurts and four campgrounds, all of which are popular places to stay this time of year. Banner Ridge Yurt, Elkhorn Yurt, Stargaze Yurt, Hennessy Yurt, Skyline Yurt, Beaver Creek Cabin, Beaver Creek Group Campground, Edna Creek Campground, Whoop Um Up Campground Rocky Ridge Yurt and the Beaver Creek Trailhead are all on the route between Lowman Road and Mores Creek Summit. ITD is also recommending that anyone traveling this way to Stanley should seek an alternate route.
Last week, crews completed repaving the northbound lane from Banner Ridge to Lowman Road.
ITD also said that depending on where crews are working, travelers may be able to use SH-55 and Banks Lowman Road-County Highway 17 to reach their destination.
“The repaving will improve and extend the life of the roadway to serve the area’s commercial, residential, and recreational needs for years to come,” according to ITD’s website.
