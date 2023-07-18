The Idaho Transportation Department will begin chip sealing Main Street in Hailey starting July 25.
ITD expects work to last four weeks.
Construction will start at milepost 115.6, Fox Acres Road, and end at milepost 117.3, McKercher Boulevard. Chips placed during seal coats have the potential to cause windshield damage, so ITD cautions drivers to proceed slowly on loose chips and pay attention to flaggers and no-passing zones throughout the work area.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In