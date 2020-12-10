The Blaine County Planning and Zoning Commission on Thursday will consider adopting a new ordinance regarding land use and zoning around Friedman Memorial Airport.
The ordinance, which can be found at https://bit.ly/378eSX3, addresses the “compatibility between the airport and surrounding land uses” and the “health, safety and welfare” of nearby landowners, residents and users. It also contains language about reducing aviation hazards and protecting public investment.
To attend the 6 p.m. meeting, visit https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/199233981 or call 408-650-3123 and enter access code 199-233-981.
