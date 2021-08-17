Airpoirt landing, July 2021

Friedman Memorial Airport saw more commercial passengers in July 2021 than it did before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Friedman Memorial Airport saw a 2% increase in passenger boardings last month from July 2019, according to unofficial enplanement data from Airport Manager Chris Pomeroy, reflecting a favorable trend in commercial bookings.

Pomeroy said the July 2021 versus July 2019 enplanements aren’t an “apples to apples” comparison, however, as the airport has increased capacity this year due to a newly added fourth daily flight between Sun Valley and Salt Lake City.

Operations—or the number of takeoffs and landings recorded by the air traffic control tower— reflect both private and commercial aircraft activity. Last month, takeoff and landing totals were up about 19% over July 2020 but down about 6% from 2019.

Pomeroy said regional wildfire smoke could have contributed to the slight operational dip.

“Based on observations alone,” he said, “I would say we have had less backcountry traffic due to the smoke.”

