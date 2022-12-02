For Friedman Memorial Airport Operations Director Tim Burke, showing up to work can feel like being a kid at play.

“I’m like a little kid in a real-life big sandbox. I really feel like that most of the time,” Burke says as he spools up the engine of a gigantic, dual-engine snowblower during Wednesday’s snowstorm.

After getting clearance from air traffic control, Burke heads to the runway, where the plow begins to shoot snow about 150 feet through a rectangular chute. He steers the front and back at the same time, fishtailing sideways.

