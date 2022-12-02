For Friedman Memorial Airport Operations Director Tim Burke, showing up to work can feel like being a kid at play.
“I’m like a little kid in a real-life big sandbox. I really feel like that most of the time,” Burke says as he spools up the engine of a gigantic, dual-engine snowblower during Wednesday’s snowstorm.
After getting clearance from air traffic control, Burke heads to the runway, where the plow begins to shoot snow about 150 feet through a rectangular chute. He steers the front and back at the same time, fishtailing sideways.
“It might not seem like it, but we’re moving thousands of pounds of snow per second right now. This is the best technology that the airport industry has to offer—it’s pretty badass,” he says.
Burke, a Boston native, originally wanted to pursue a career as an airline pilot, but fell in love with the airport-management profession during an internship in college. He came to Friedman in October 2020 after serving as the operations manager for the Aspen/Pitkin County Airport, Seattle’s Boeing Field airport and San Jose International Airport.
“I grew up driving dump trucks, construction vehicles. I was like, there is a job that will pay me to work around airplanes, helicopters? I can’t say no to that,” he recalled. “Oftentimes, management at big airports wear shirts and ties and don’t leave their office. I could never do a job like that. I love how all-hands-on-deck it is here.”
From the squad-car-style laptop mount inside his truck, he refreshes flight-tracking website FlightAware and watches Delta Air Lines flight 3879 circle above Carey. The visibility is currently at half a mile, sometimes jumping up to three-quarters of a mile, Burke says, and the ceiling is at 500 feet.
“We’re hoping he can get in. He might be out of luck. They’ll probably divert [to Twin Falls or Boise] and try again in about an hour,” he says. “In those situations, no matter how hard we work there’s sometimes nothing we can do and it’s kind of disappointing because we work so hard to keep the runway pristine.
“Sometimes Mother Nature has different plans.”
Burke is also watching United Airlines flight 5554, inbound from Denver, which has just entered a holding pattern.
“They’re not going to get in, but just barely,” he says. “We’re at about seven-eighths of a mile right now but need a mile [visibility].”
By the end of the day Wednesday, both flights had made it into Friedman.
“We are proud that we actually do not close during snowstorms and guarantee that the airport will stay open regardless of what the weather does,” Burke said. “This is the third winter we’ve made that [guarantee]. I feel this airport is keeping the economy alive in a lot of ways, keeping mom-and-pop shops going.”
Airport upped ante on snow removal in 2020
Since December 2020, the airport’s instrument landing technology—developed in partnership with SkyWest Airlines—has allowed pilots flying Embraer E175 regional jets to land in Hailey when clouds are as low as 343 feet above the runway and visibility is at one mile. Before the switchover, SkyWest pilots had to divert to Twin Falls or Boise if cloud cover in Hailey was below 1,600 feet or visibility was under three miles.
While the new instrument approach has dramatically reduced flight diversions, Burke said that the system has come with its fair share of demands—namely, more frequent snow removal and the need for constant weather updates—pushing his operations crew to the edge of its capabilities.
Plow drivers will work around the clock for as long as a snowstorm lasts, from the first snowflake until the last, to make sure that no more than a one-eighth of an inch of snow accumulates on the runway. In the past, they’ve worked for four days straight.
Burke explained that no other airport in the country has as stringent requirements as Friedman. Some are even afforded three to five inches of snow on the runway. Because of Sun Valley’s extreme mountain environment, though, there’s a lot of motivation to get to the ground.
“Pilots want to get in at all costs because we’re surrounded, with Baldy twelve miles to the north, Galena Pass, the highway just north of the runway. The stakes are high,” he said.
To keep snow depth at one-eighth of an inch, constant communication with pilots and other operations specialists is a must.
“We will time our snow removal right down to the minute so that when the snowplows are pulling off the runway, an airplane is over Bellevue ready to touch down,” Burke said. “We’ll try to start plowing the runway about 13 to 14 minutes before we expect the plane to be wheels down. If we don’t time it that way, we’ll lose the conditions required.”
Burke’s crew can clear Friedman’s mile-and-a-half-long runway in about twelve and a half minutes, in four passes, using a caravan of two plow-and-broom trucks. The snow is then “hidden” in caches around the tarmac.
“We don’t get the luxury of just plowing snow and forgetting about it, because airplane wingtips could hit that,” he said. “Every square inch of snow that we plow has to be accounted for.”
Job welcomes ‘jacks of all trades’
Friedman’s operations team consists of eight people, including Burke, each of whom is trained in firefighting and snowplowing.
Unlike larger airports with more compartmentalized jobs, Friedman’s ops team members have to be a jack of all trades, he says. Some days, that could mean fixing the toilets at the terminal.
“We do it all here. We are our own agency, called ARFF—aircraft rescue firefighting, Burke said. “Our guys do everything from firefighting to driving snowplows to mowing the grass and inspecting the runways,”
From 7 a.m. to 11 p.m., at least one person is on duty “babysitting” the airport’s two large firefighting trucks, which are nicknamed “Smoky 1” and “Smoky 2.” The trucks have massive, four-foot-wide tires designed to get to the scene of a crash in any kind of weather and dispense 1,500 gallons of water onto fuselage in two minutes.
“We have two minutes to extinguish the flames and get all the passengers off. At that point we’d start to get resupplied by our mutual aid agencies—Hailey Fire, Bellevue Fire and Wood Rive Fire & Rescue,” Burke said. “Because aviation is so safe, though, we just do a lot of drilling. The main type of thing we’d [respond] to is when an [airplane’s] engine light goes on, and 99 times out of 100 the plane lands with no issues.”
Airport offers latest and greatest equipment
Burke said one of his biggest accomplishments at Friedman has been helping design a specialized “3-in-1” de-icing truck, which has three functions: snowplowing, dropping liquid de-icer and dropping solid de-icer.
The truck—which made its debut at the Hailey Fourth of July parade this past summer—features 55-foot arms that spray liquid potassium acetate from a 1,200-gallon tank to treat the runway to prevent snow from sticking. (“Think of it like spraying a frying plan,” Burke says.) It also has a dump hopper that carries sodium formate, a biodegradable ice-melting solid, and a 22-foot snowplow up front.
Burke said he originally drew the concept out on a napkin, then on a piece of graph paper, and worked with engineers at Wisconsin-based M-B Cos. to refine the design.
“It was kind of cartoonish at first,” Burke said. But M-B ran it past its engineers. “About eight months later this showed up with a price tag of $800,000. We’re the first airport to get a truck like that. Now they’ve sold 36 of them, in Alaska and around the country.”
Burke said two other plow-and-broom vehicles acquired by Friedman in 2020 have helped improve its reputation as a reliable airport. Also known as “force multipliers,” the multitasking vehicles from M-B Cos. boast a 24-foot front-mount plow and 22-foot, hydraulically powered broom with an air blast system.
Like the deicing truck, each force multiplier is essentially two pieces of equipment operated by one person, meaning that they carry out the work of two separate pieces of equipment while only burning the diesel fuel of one.
“They’re really unique,” Burke said. “They’re worth every penny. You won’t see anything like this on the highway.” ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In