The Friedman Memorial Airport is seeking between 30 and 60 volunteers to assist with its springtime crash simulation, scheduled for Tuesday, May 19.
The exercise, which is designed to test the response of emergency providers in the case of a large-scale airport emergency, will run from 6 to 9 p.m. All volunteers will be offered refreshments and invited to a barbecue dinner.
Participants can expect to act as both passengers on a simulated crashed jet and as patients for fire and emergency medical crews to transport to the hospital, the airport said in a press release.
“Someone will be on-site to apply makeup and create wounds on some of the volunteers,” the airport stated. “These makeup wounds will simulate injuries and provide clues to emergency personnel.”
Every three years, the drill is conducted to provide the airport with constructive feedback on its emergency response. To register as a volunteer, visit iflysun.com/triennial-drill or call Airport Rescue & Firefighting Training Officer Greg Beaver at 208-788-4956, ext. 161.
Is the inflatable side deployed? If so.... sign me up!
Sign me up....it sounds like fun.
