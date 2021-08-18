Citing a transition to higher financial ground, the Friedman Memorial Airport Authority Board this month approved a budget of $25,302,710 for fiscal year 2022—over three times fiscal 2021’s budget of about $6.9 million.
About $14.3 million in additional airport revenue for fiscal 2022 comes from federal grants from the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program. The grants will fund significant planned capital expenses, including $7.2 million for runway rehabilitation work, $8 million for runway approach protection, $1.4 million for parking lot rehabilitation and a new $150,000 pilot lounge, Pomeroy said.
Aside from those grants, the airport’s revenue flows in from a variety of sources. Some revenue generators include hangar leases, general-aviation tiedown fees, landing fees, terminal concessions, space leases for rental car companies, passenger-facility charges added to commercial flight tickets and federal funds from ticket and fuel taxes. Property taxes do not fund airport operations or capital projects.
Heading into fiscal 2022, the airport board expects to see increases in just about every revenue stream compared to the pandemic-choked fiscal 2021 plan.
Last summer, it was thought that a deficit at the end of fiscal 2021 was “certain,” but federal CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security) Act relief funds helped offset operational losses. Pomeroy said the airport should “end strong with a surplus” in October.
“The fiscal year 2021 budget was built during the heart of the economic shutdown as it relates to COVID-19. Thus, the budget was very conservative in some cases, rightfully so,” he said. “The fiscal 2021 budget has outperformed [expectations] … obviously, we will continue to monitor impacts from the ongoing pandemic.”
For the coming year, lease space, overnight parking fees and landing fees collected at the airport’s fixed-base operator—or private aviation terminal—are projected to increase from $369,000 to $567,500 in fiscal 2022. Jet fuel dispensed at the FBO is also expected to bring in $370,000 in revenue, up 104% from $181,500 this fiscal year. Airport Manager Chris Pomeroy noted on Tuesday that the airport has avoided nationwide jet fuel shortages “thus far.”
“Fuel prices are not a factor in fuel sale revenues,” he said.
In creating the fiscal year 2022 budget, the airport board anticipated a $243,000 increase in rental car revenue and a $209,000 increase in terminal parking revenue. It also figured into the budget a 26% increase in terminal concession revenue.
“The fiscal year 2022 budget was built within a period of recovery, and additional data points to improved revenues and a higher confidence level in sustained economic success,” Pomeroy said.
The new budget also accounts for a significant increase in transient landing fee revenue, from $180,000 in fiscal 2021 to $650,000 in fiscal 2022, and a $117,000 increase in air carrier landing fees.
About $2 million in federal CARES funding is figured into the fiscal 2022 budget to offset operational losses. On average, salaries and benefits will increase about 17.6%, from $1.7 million in fiscal 2021 to about $2 million in fiscal 2022. The airport will also increase its contract with its parking management operator from $165,000 to $262,000.
Other new operational expenses included in the budget include $105,000 to hire a new aircraft rescue and firefighting (ARFF) and operations specialist, $50,000 for new maintenance equipment, $30,000 in airspace consulting fees and $15,000 in additional snow removal services.
In other news, Friedman Memorial Airport saw a 2% increase in passenger boardings last month compared to July 2019, according to unofficial enplanement data from Pomeroy, reflecting a favorable trend in commercial bookings. Operations—or the number of takeoffs and landings recorded by the air traffic control tower—were up about 19% over July 2020 but down about 6% from 2019. Pomeroy said regional wildfire smoke could have contributed to the slight operational dip.
“Based on observations alone, he said, “I would say we have had less backcountry traffic due to the smoke.”
Unbelievable. So now the airport gets another $14 million in Federal (deficit) spending in the richest county in Idaho. To show their appreciation for all that "free" money the airport is jacking up all their landing fees, parking fees and everything else. And of course, a $150,000 pilot lounge remodel. Commercial airlines will see their landing fees go up to show the airport's appreciation for increased load factors. Nice to have an airport that runs like the Federal government always spending more than that can possibly fund themselves.
